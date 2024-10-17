DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Oracle today announced that Americana Restaurants, one of the largest out-of-home dining and quick service restaurant operators in the Middle East, North Africa, and Kazakhstan, has successfully deployed Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite to support the group’s rapid expansion. With an integrated suite of cloud applications to manage finance, supply chain, and HR processes, Americana can reduce costs, enhance decision-making and boost business agility in response to evolving market dynamics.

Americana Restaurants runs the franchises of some of the world’s leading fast-food brands—including KFC, Pizza Hut, Hardee’s, Kripsy Kreme, Baskin Robbins and TGI Friday’s—across 12 markets in the MENA region. Facing rapid growth, Americana needed to reevaluate how it manages its core business processes to embrace new operational models quickly, develop its product portfolio, and scale services across its markets. It selected Oracle Fusion Applications to replace its on-premises systems, as Oracle provided a complete and integrated suite of business applications and a cloud analytics platform that would enable access to the latest innovations and industry best practices.

“As Americana expands and taps into new market opportunities, we need to consolidate and simplify our business systems to make us nimble and more adaptable,” said Ashish Krishna, Head of IT Infrastructure, Americana Restaurants. “With Oracle Fusion Applications, we now have an integrated suite of applications for finance, HR and supply chain that enables us to improve our agility and respond swiftly to the rapidly evolving needs of our business.”

Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) has helped Americana increase efficiency and insights, improve controls, and reduce costs. Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) has helped Americana unify HR processes on a single platform to improve decision-making and deliver a more personalized employee experience. With Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM) Americana has been able to improve supply and demand planning and quickly respond to new market demands.

“Americana Restaurants is reinventing its operations as it continues to diversify its business and drive significant growth,” said Leopoldo Boado Lama, senior vice president, Business Applications, ECEMEA, Oracle. “Oracle has a proven track record of success in the quick service restaurant space and knows what it takes to stand out in this incredibly competitive market. With Oracle Fusion Applications, Americana is able to quickly consolidate its financial, supply chain, and HR systems and connect core business processes on a single data platform. Americana now has access to the technology it needs to advance automation and drive innovation in the rapidly changing food retail sector.”

