Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates – The American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) has made it to the prestigious Top 500 Universities list in the 2025 QS World University Rankings (QSWUR), at 485th position. As a result, AURAK has secured 6th position among universities in the UAE. The milestone reflects AURAK’s steadfast commitment to excellence in higher education.

The QS World University Rankings is an annual publication of university rankings, including ranking the world's top universities. Highly regarded worldwide, these rankings provide a comparative analysis of institutions' performance in terms of academic and employer reputation, faculty/student ratio, citations per faculty member, international faculty ratio, and international student ratio.

In 2023, AURAK achieved the QS 5 Stars Plus rating, becoming the first university in the UAE to receive this highest accolade, securing its place among the world's elite universities. This rating underscores the university’s distinguished performance across core categories, including teaching, employability, academic development, facilities, and innovation.

Dr. David A. Schmidt, President of AURAK, expressed his enthusiasm over the university's elevation in the rankings, stating, "AURAK’s remarkable recognition in the QS World University Rankings is not just a local achievement but a significant contribution to the global academic landscape. Our debut reflects the university’s growing influence and excellence in a competitive academic environment with rapidly evolving educational standards in a region burgeoning with educational development. This ranking underscores AURAK's regional leadership and global impact in academia, making us a beacon of academic excellence worldwide."

Dr. Ashwin Fernandes, Executive Director - Middle East, Africa & South Asia, commented on AURAK's performance, saying, "AURAK's impressive debut in the QS World University Rankings is a clear indicator of its dedication to academic excellence and its robust educational framework. This remarkable achievement reflects not only the hard work and dedication of the faculty, staff, and students but also the institution’s strategic vision and commitment to fostering an environment of continuous improvement and innovation. AURAK has set a commendable standard for others to follow, and I am confident that it will continue to make significant strides in the field of higher education.”

The American University of Ras Al Khaimah, a prominent higher-education institution, offers globally accredited degrees recognized by the CAA in the UAE, SACSCOC in the USA, and QAA in the UK. AURAK also holds prestigious endorsements from ACCA, ABET, and AACSB, affirming its academic programs' global relevance and industry alignment.

-Ends-

About the American University of Ras Al Khaimah

The American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK), located in the United Arab Emirates, is a non-profit, public university that offers a comprehensive set of accredited and internationally recognized programs. With a focus on holistic education and practical knowledge, AURAK prepares students to become global citizens who are innovators in their respective fields. Through partnerships with top global universities and organizations, AURAK provides students unparalleled opportunities to gain international exposure and experience.

This press release is issued on behalf of the American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) by Communicate Gulf FZE, Sharjah, UAE. For media queries, please contact PR Consultant Anthony D’Silva Email: anthony@communicategulf.net