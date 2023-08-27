The American School of Bahrain (ASB) has earned dual accreditation from the prestigious Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) and the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools (MSA). This makes ASB the first school in Bahrain to achieve this milestone, marking a significant step forward in the field of education in the region.

“ASB receiving dual WASC/MSA accreditation endorses our high standard of education and qualified teaching faculty,” remarked Dave McMaster, Director of the American School of Bahrain. “It also validates our efforts to help students maximize their chances for admission to top-tier universities around the world, facilitating the smooth transfer of academic credits, providing students with the flexibility to relocate or pursue advanced studies internationally.”

The Middle States Association is a 125-year-old institution that has been helping school leaders establish and reach their goals, develop strategic plans, promote staff development and advance student achievement. The Western Association of Schools and Colleges is a world-renowned accrediting association that works closely with the Office of Overseas Schools under the U.S. State Department.

“We underwent a rigorous process that involved comprehensive evaluations of the school’s mission, curriculum, faculty, student services, and overall operations. By earning dual accreditation from both WASC and MSA, the American School of Bahrain has demonstrated its commitment to meeting and exceeding the highest standards of educational excellence,” added Mr. McMaster.

Ms. Kelsey Bull, MSA Chair, congratulated the school, saying: "The American School of Bahrain has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to high educational standards. This accreditation recognizes its dedication to continuous improvement and focus on providing students with a quality education."

The American School of Bahrain is a leading educational institution known for its innovative teaching practices, diverse student body, and emphasis on holistic development. With the addition of dual accreditation, the school solidifies its position as a beacon of educational excellence in Bahrain and the wider region.

About American School of Bahrain:

American School of Bahrain offers a holistic and challenging American and international educational program founded on the pillars of academic excellence, happiness, innovation, international mindedness, balance, community leadership and cultural respect. With experienced leadership, dedicated and caring educators and state-of-the-art facilities, ASB inspires students to pursue their passions and become lifelong learners. As an Esol Education school, ASB is part of a family of exceptional international schools around the world in locations such as Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Hong Kong, Cairo, Nicosia and Lebanon.

About MSA

The Middle States Association is a worldwide leader in accreditation and school improvement. For over 125 years, Middle States has been helping school leaders establish and reach their goals, develop strategic plans, promote staff development and advance student achievement.

About WASC

Western Association of Schools and Colleges is a world-renowned accrediting association and one of the six regional accrediting agencies in the United States, working closely with the Office of Overseas Schools under the U.S. Department of State. WASC provides assistance to schools worldwide, especially in California, Hawaii, Guam, Asia, the Pacific Region, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.

