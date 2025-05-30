Abu Dhabi, UAE: Health Tech Training Center LLC (HTTC), a leading medical and non-medical training hub and a subsidiary of Response Plus Holding PJSC (ADX: RPM), the largest pre-hospital care and emergency medical services provider in the region, has been approved as a pioneer training centre by the American Safety and Health Institute (ASHI).

With this first-of-its-kind endorsement by ASHI, HTTC is now authorized to conduct inspection and quality programs of other centres providing essential emergency training courses. HTTC delivers a wide array of first-aid courses, including BLS, ACLS, PALS, Pre-Hospital Trauma Life Support (PHTLS) and the All-Hazards Disaster Response (AHDR) courses.

Commenting the achievement, Dr Rohil Raghavan, Chief Executive Officer of Response Plus Holding PJSC, said: “Over the past decade, HTTC has maintained a steady growth with its tailored medical and non-medical training courses. This endorsement by ASHI will go a long way in shaping HTTC’s expansion in the region and beyond, further bringing to life the centre’s vision to provide globally-accredited training modules to healthcare providers, educators, and corporate teams.”

Founded in July 2014, Health Tech Training Center is accredited by leading entities. All HTTC courses follow a hands-on approach, encouraging learners to practice and demonstrate essential skills and knowledge crucial for saving lives. As for the instructors, they hold certifications from accredited bodies and utilize educational tools and realistic scenario-based teaching methods for optimized training results and impact.

The American Safety and Health Institute (ASHI) is a reputable and well-established organization that specializes in providing training and certification programs for individuals in the fields of safety, health, and emergency response.