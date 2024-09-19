Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The American Community School of Abu Dhabi (ACS) recently received a generous grant from Northrop Grumman. With this financial commitment, ACS and Northop Grumman are well-positioned to be long-term partners in stimulating future generation’s interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects. The grant will support technology-based programs and initiatives that inspire students to pursue careers that will contribute to a STEM based culture, society and economy both in the UAE and across the region.

“I am excited about our new partnership with Northrop Grumman,” said Monique Flickinger, ACS Superintendent. “With this significant commitment, we will be able to further expand and enhance our STEM programs to incorporate learning in complex problem-solving, analytical thinking, creativity, and systems analysis. This critical support will also enable ACS to offer additional experiential learning opportunities and increase university readiness.”

Andy Crisp, Northrop Grumman’s Country Executive based in Abu Dhabi, visited the new ACS campus, to speak with Middle and High School students and recognize modern ACS’ technology and facilities. Andy also formally announced Northrop’s grant to Monique Flickinger, ACS Superintendent; Amy Greene, Assistant Superintendent; Kathy Mackay, ACS High School Principal; and Yvette L. Campbell, ACS Institutional Advancement Director.

“Northrop Grumman is delighted to be able to enter into this long-term partnering agreement with ACS in pursuit of developing future talent and leaders. The newly named Northrop Grumman “Defining Possible” classroom supports the company’s dedication to expanding and enhancing sustainable STEM opportunities for students globally.”

Propelled by more than 50 years of institutional knowledge and an unwavering commitment to excellence, ACS aims to ensure the school remains at the forefront of STEM education globally. Leveraging charitable support and expertise of Northrop Grumman, ACS plans to empower the next generation of global STEM leaders.

“I am grateful to Northrop Grumman for this visionary investment in ACS,” said Serena Carnevale, ACS Board of Trustees. “Northrop Grumman’s support will inspire hundreds of students to pursue careers in STEM.”

About the American Community School of Abu Dhabi

Established in 1972, ACS is a U.S. accredited, college preparatory school serving a culturally diverse student body of 1,3500 students between the ages of 4 and 18. ACS is the only American non-profit school in Abu Dhabi and one of two U.S. State Department Office of Overseas Schools in the UAE. ACS is recognized as a leader among its international educational peers around the world, providing students with a balanced learning program to foster excellence in academics, the arts, athletics and service-learning. ACS’ mission empowers students to shape and define their futures. As a non-profit, ACS relies on charitable contributions to continue to provide the highest levels of excellence in education for our students.

Press contact:

Yvette L. Campbell, Director of Advancement

ycampbell@acs.sch.ae

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman is a leading global aerospace and defense technology company. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with the capabilities they need to connect and protect the world, and push the boundaries of human exploration across the universe. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers’ toughest problems, our employees define possible every day.