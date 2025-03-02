The US$60 million project, once completed, will be AMEA Power’s first operational asset in the Ivory Coast.

Bondoukou, Ivory Coast – AMEA Power, one of the fastest growing renewable energy company’s in the region, announced today, the official groundbreaking of a 50MW solar photovoltaic (PV) project in Ivory Coast.

The groundbreaking ceremony, which took place on 27th February 2025, was attended by H.E. Mamadou Sangafowa Coulibaly, the Minister of Mines, Oil and Energy of Ivory Coast, and David Falcon, Chief Financial Officer of AMEA Power.

The Bondoukou Solar PV Plant will generate 85 GWh of clean energy annually, enough to power approximately 358,000 households, while offsetting more than 52,000 tons of CO2 emissions. The project is being implemented by AMEA Goutougo, a project company registered in Ivory Coast and fully owned by AMEA Power. The project is located in Bondoukou, in the north-eastern region of Gontougo.

The US$60 million project is being financed by FMO and DEG, and will support the government's goal of increasing the share of renewable energy in its electricity mix to 45% by 2030.

Hussain Al Nowais, Chairman of AMEA Power, said: “Today, we turn vision into reality. The 50MW solar plant is a landmark achievement for Ivory Coast and a testament to AMEA Power’s dedication to delivering clean energy solutions across Africa. This groundbreaking ceremony is an important symbol of partnership, we are proud to partner with the government and the people of Ivory Coast on this transformative journey.”

Once commissioned, it will be AMEA Power’s first operational asset in the country. The company also has an additional 50MW solar PV project in advanced development in Ivory Coast.

AMEA Power is dedicated to driving socio-economic development and will work closely with local communities. Through its ‘Community Investment and Development Programs’, the company will launch key social initiatives focused on gender equality, education, and skills training, ensuring a lasting positive impact.

About AMEA Power

Headquartered in Dubai, AMEA Power is a developer, investor, owner and operator of renewable energy projects. As one of the fastest-growing renewable energy companies in the region, AMEA Power has assembled a world-class team of industry experts to deliver projects across Africa, the Middle East, and emerging Asia. With projects in 20 countries, a 6GW+ project pipeline, and 2,600MW+ in operation and under/near construction, the company is rapidly expanding its investments in wind, solar, energy storage, and green hydrogen, demonstrating its long-term commitment to the global energy transition.

