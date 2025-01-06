The Gainfar and Boitekong projects are both located in the North West Province, and will each have a capacity of more than 300MWh.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – AMEA Power, one of the fastest-growing renewable energy companies in the region, announced today that it has been awarded two pivotal Battery Energy Storage Projects (BESS) projects through Bid Window 2 of BESIPPPP, organized by South Africa’s Department of Electricity and Energy.

The Gainfar and Boitekong projects, located in the North West Province, will each have a capacity of over 300MWh. These projects will play a vital role in strengthening Eskom’s grid stability. As South Africa continues to grapple with frequent blackouts and load shedding, these BESS projects will help mitigate risks and contribute to the country’s energy security.

The Gainfar Project will be connected to the Ngwedi substation, while the Boitekong Project will be connected to the Marang substation. These state-of-the-art storage solutions are essential in strengthening the country’s electricity grid and supporting the transition to a more resilient and sustainable energy system.

Hussain Al Nowais, Chairman of AMEA Power, said: “This achievement marks a major milestone for AMEA Power, as we continue to expand our footprint in South Africa, a key market for us. These projects represent our first successful awards of BESS projects, through a competitive bidding process and underscore our commitment to providing sustainable, resilient and cost-effective energy solutions. We are proud to support South Africa’s energy transition, enhance Eskom’s grid reliability, and drive economic growth in the region. With our expanding portfolio, including the 120MW Doornhoek Solar PV project, and our regional office in Johannesburg, we are dedicated to contributing to cleaner, more sustainable energy future for South Africa.”

Both projects will deliver essential power, energy, and ancillary services to Eskom through 15-year Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), further solidifying AMEA Power’s role in the country’s energy landscape. Once operational, these energy storage systems will provide robust, reliable backup power, enabling a stable grid and supporting South Africa’s renewable energy journey.

This announcement follows AMEA Power’s earlier success in December 2022, when the company was awarded the 120MW Doornhoek Solar PV Project through Bid Window 6 of the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (REIPPPP). The PPA for this solar PV project was signed in April 2024 by His Excellency Gwede Mantashe, Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy of South Africa, Mr. Segomoco M. Scheppers, Eskom Group Executive for Transmission, and Mr. Hussain Al Nowais, Chairman of AMEA Power. The project reached financial close in June 2024, and it is currently under construction.

Headquartered in Dubai, AMEA Power is a developer, investor, owner and operator of renewable energy projects. As one of the fastest-growing renewable energy companies in the region, AMEA Power has assembled a world-class team of industry experts to deliver projects across Africa, the Middle East, and emerging Asia. With projects in 20 countries, a 6GW+ project pipeline, and 2,600MW+ in operation and under/near construction, the company is rapidly expanding its investments in wind, solar, energy storage, and green hydrogen, demonstrating its long-term commitment to the global energy transition.

