

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – AMEA Power, one of the fastest growing renewable energy developers in Africa, has signed a $75 million equity funding round from SoftBank Group Corp. (“SBG”), a Japanese investment holding company. This represents AMEA Power’s first external equity funding following years of being privately funded by its founding shareholders, the AlNowais family.



SBG’s funding will allow AMEA Power and SBG to explore a mutual partnership, which will lead to maximizing the value creation of AMEA Power mainly in the AMEA region. The capital raise from Softbank is an all-equity round. Several international institutional strategic corporate and financial investors are also evaluating a potential investment.



Founded in 2016, AMEA Power has assembled a world class team of industry experts to deliver projects across Africa, the Middle East and other emerging markets. AMEA Power is quickly scaling up its investments in wind, solar, energy storage, green hydrogen, and water desalination demonstrating its long-term commitment to the global energy transition.



AMEA Power has generating capacity in operation and under construction of approximately 1.45 GW and the Company has a clean energy pipeline of nearly 6GW across 15 countries.



Hussain Al Nowais, Chairman of AMEA Power, said: “We are proud to welcome SBG as a new investor in AMEA Power and to reach this significant milestone with a cornerstone investor in the global energy transition. The funds raised will enable us to accelerate our strategic ambitions, materialise further projects in the power, water and green hydrogen sectors, and to continue to further expand our presence in target markets. AMEA Power is rapidly expanding and perfectly positioned to lead and accelerate the global race to net zero”.



Building on its success in Africa, AMEA Power is now looking to expand into more territories in the Middle East, the CIS countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan and Southeast Asia. As part of its commitment to economic and social development, AMEA Power works closely with local stakeholders to establish programs that advance local communities in proximity to our renewable energy projects.



About AMEA Power

Headquartered in Dubai, AMEA Power is a developer, owner and operator of renewable energy projects. As one of the fastest growing renewable energy companies in the region, the company is rapidly expanding its investments in wind, solar, energy storage and green hydrogen, demonstrating its long-term commitment to the global energy transition.



AMEA Power has assembled a world class team of industry experts to deliver projects across Africa, the Middle East and other emerging markets.

The Company is rapidly growing and is well positioned to play a vital role in the global race to net zero. The Company plans to use equity investment proceeds to scale its business and facilitate growth in its planned lead up to an IPO. For more information, please visit AMEAPower.com and LinkedIn.

About SoftBank Group

The SoftBank Group invests in breakthrough technology to improve the quality of life for people around the world. The SoftBank Group is comprised of SoftBank Group Corp. (TOKYO: 9984), an investment holding company that includes stakes in AI, smart robotics, IoT, telecommunications, internet services, and clean energy technology providers; the SoftBank Vision Funds and SoftBank Latin America Funds, which are investing more than US$160 billion to help extraordinary entrepreneurs transform industries and shape new ones. To learn more, please visit https://group.softbank/en

For press queries, please contact:

Barbro Ciakudia, AMEA Power

Barbro.Ciakudia@ameapower.com

