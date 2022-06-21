DUBAI, UAE – Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies globally, today announced the launch of its first UAE office. The move illustrates the growing importance Amdocs is attaching to its partnerships in the Gulf and the opportunities Amdocs sees for growth within the region.

Amdocs, a global company with 30,000 employees, works with the world’s leading service providers to accelerate their migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Leading names among its 350 customers include AT&T, T-Mobile, Vodafone and Singtel. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.3 billion in fiscal 2021 and in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 reported record quarterly revenues of $1.15 billion.

The new premises in Dubai’s Media City will serve as a base for Amdocs’ operations across the Gulf as it works with the region’s operators to help them capitalize on the arrival of standalone 5G by developing and monetizing innovative new products and services for their customers.

The launch of Amdocs’ UAE office follows the company’s recent attendance at Telecoms World Middle East 2022 in Dubai, during which senior Amdocs executives explored themes around 5G, the metaverse and the role of telecoms operators in thriving digital economies.

During the event, Amdocs’ Chief Marketing Officer Gil Rosen set out why the region’s service providers should be excited about the metaverse and the role that will be played by 5G in its development and adoption. He likened the metaverse to the iPhone in its ability to act as a significant step forward in the evolution of the internet.

“We’re proud and excited to underline our commitment to the Gulf by opening our first office in the region,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. “We’re looking forward to strengthening our relationships with service providers in the region and enabling them to create amazing, world-class experiences for their customers by harnessing our global experience to deliver on the promise of technology such as 5G and the cloud.”

