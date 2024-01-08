Delhi: Ambrane, a leading Indian consumer electronics and smart wearable brand marks a significant milestone by venturing into the global market, aiming to serve the UAE, Europe, USA, and East Asian regions. The brand unveils an array of top-tier products, including power banks, chargers, cables, and cutting-edge smart gadgets like smartwatches, poised to introduce the renowned quality and innovation associated with Ambrane to an international audience.

With the vision of achieving an overall revenue of 500 crores by FY25-26, Ambrane sets a target of reaching 100 crore exclusively from international markets this fiscal year. The diverse portfolio of products will be readily accessible on Amazon across Germany, France, Belgium, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Additionally, strategic partnerships with global giants such as eBay, Walmart, Noon, Qo10, Shopee, Coupang, and BliBli ensure the availability of Ambrane's offerings in the USA, UAE, Singapore, Malaysia, Korea, and Indonesia. This comprehensive global presence marks Ambrane's commitment to providing innovative tech solutions worldwide.

Ambrane has sold over 40+ million product sales within the Indian market, holding the top position in Power Banks and ranking among the leading wearable brands. Along with the leading e-commerce players in India, Ambrane, with its robust channel network of 10000+ dealers, has a strong footprint across India. Renowned in India for its pioneering charging solutions and technological advancements in wearables, Ambrane is dedicated to showcasing India's cutting-edge technology solutions worldwide.

Mr. Ashok Rajpal, the Managing Director of Ambrane, said, "Our journey has been fuelled by continuous investment in research and development and an unwavering dedication to quality. As we step into international territories, we aim to showcase the excellence of the skilled Indian workforce globally. Being a single retail store seller and selling our product globally signifies a remarkable journey for our brand. And we are very optimistic about Ambrane’s success in the global market.”

In a significant milestone, Ambrane has successfully transitioned from a 30 sq ft facility to a spacious 84 sq ft space, reflecting the commitment to expansion and growth. Notably, the manufacturing capabilities have soared, with the production of an impressive one million cables, five lakh chargers, and four lakh power banks per month. With a dedicated team of over 500+ employees, Ambrane is making strides towards enhancing the manufacturing presence in India, with an ambitious goal of achieving 100% local production. As they continue to evolve, the sights are set on capturing a substantial 20% market share by the year 2027. The scale of the success is evident in the sale of over 50 million products, a testament to the unwavering dedication to quality and innovation. This remarkable journey positions us as a formidable player in the industry, poised for even greater achievements in the future.

Ambrane India has been at the forefront of technology since 2012. A pioneer in technology, with its PAN India presence, through its wide network comprising of over 330+ service touch points. The aesthetically designed products at affordable prices help Ambrane enjoy a leading market share in many of its product categories. With 330+ service centers pan India and online customer support infrastructure; seamless service support and customer satisfaction strengthens the core of Ambrane's existence. Ambrane products are sold at all the leading online platforms such as Homeshop18, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Amazon, India times, Shop clues among others as well as at different retails stores like Reliance Digital, Metro, Digital Xpress, Best Price and many more.

