Eid Sale will take place from April 12th to 18th and Early Access for Amazon Prime members on April 11th



Shop and save with tens of thousands of deals from international and local brands across 30 product categories including fashion, beauty and perfumes, electronics, kitchen appliances, and more



CAIRO, Egypt : Today, Amazon.eg announced its Eid Sale, offering customers tens of thousands of deals across over 30 product categories. The sale will run from April 12 to 18, and features discounts of up to 50% off on a wide range of products including fashion, beauty and perfumes, electronics, home and kitchen appliances, toys, groceries, including Kahk (Egyptian Eid cookies), and more.



Amazon.eg Prime members will have exclusive early access to the sale starting from midnight on April 11, a full day before the sale opens to all customers. Prime members will also benefit from exclusive deals and extra savings, including fast and free shipping, early access to deals, Prime Video, and Prime Gaming. Customers who are not yet Amazon Prime members can sign up for a free 30-day trial on www.amazon.eg/prime and enjoy all the benefits of being a Prime member, including early access to the Eid Sale. After the trial period, membership will be available for EGP 29 per month. For ease of payment and convenience, Amazon.eg customers can pay online using their debit or credit cards, and Orange customers can also subscribe to Prime with their Orange bundle package.

Commenting on the upcoming sale, Omar Elsahy, Amazon Egypt General Manager, said, “We are thrilled to launch our Eid Sale event for our customers and provide them with a range of products and discounts of up to 50%, allowing them to save big ahead of the festive occasion. As we know customers love to purchase new clothes for Eid, we are offering special fashion discounts of up to 70%, meeting their needs this Eid, along with Eid’s all-time favorite Kahk. Amazon.eg Prime members can take full advantage of the sale, benefitting from their membership perks and exclusive deals that are tailored to their shopping preferences.”



Amazon.eg also provides customers with more ways to save this Eid. Amazon.eg customers who are Banque Misr credit card holders can get 20% discount up to EGP 150, with an additional 10% up to EGP 50 for Amazon.eg Prime members, and have the opportunity to pay in installments up to 12 months with 0% interest rate. In addition, ALEXBANK credit card holders buying on Amazon.eg can also pay in installments up to 12 months with 0% interest rate. For Vodafone Cash customers, Amazon.eg customers can get an extra 20% discount up to EGP 40 on their order when they pay EGP 100 or more using Vodafone Cash as a payment method.



Customers shopping the Eid Sale on Amazon.eg can also support local businesses by exploring the ‘Support Egyptian Products’ storefront via www.amazon.eg/shoplocal, featuring a curated collection of products connecting local businesses, with customers throughout the sale.



Eid Sale Deliveries

The increased demand through the deals season is met by Amazon’s world-class last-mile operations and delivery station technologies. The company’s advanced capacity management systems, enhanced tracking, and global routing solutions will ensure a faster, more reliable, and more convenient customer experience. Today, Amazon’s network across Egypt includes 22 delivery stations across cities like Cairo, Alexandria, Tanta, Ismailia, and Assiut, and several established corporate and customer service offices.



Customers can make their shopping experience even easier by downloading the Amazon app to browse and shop the best Eid sale deals or shop directly on the website on www.amazon.eg. All Amazon.eg deliveries can be paid through online payment options including credit and debit cards.

-Ends-