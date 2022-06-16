Saudi Arabia is the first country to roll out the program that will expand later to cover the MENA region

The initiative will result in 30 new start-ups and hundreds of created job opportunities in the first three years

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Amazon today announced the launch of the latest iteration of its global Delivery Service Partner program that empowers local entrepreneurs to set up and manage their own logistics businesses delivering Amazon packages. Saudi Arabia is the first country in the region to host the flagship program, which will be expanded to cover the MENA region at a later stage. Launched in collaboration with Monsha’at – the General Authority for SMEs, it aims to establish more than 30 new local start-ups and create hundreds of job opportunities within the local logistics sector during the program’s first three years.

The Delivery Service Partner program was announced during a ceremony held at Monsha’at’s headquarters in Riyadh and attended by the Authority’s Governor Eng. Saleh Al-Rasheed and Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President of Amazon MENA.

Saudi entrepreneurs who join the Delivery Service Partner program can take advantage of various benefits, including a specific delivery volume from Amazon, access to the company’s sophisticated delivery technology, hands-on training, and discounts on a suite of assets and services such as Amazon-branded vehicles, branded uniforms, and comprehensive insurance.

Last March, Amazon signed an MoU with Monsha’at to empower local seller SMEs. Amazon’s new initiative to nurture logistics start-ups further aligns with Monsha’at’s vision to incentivise and invest in SMEs. As the program grows, it will create hundreds of jobs in the logistics sector across the country, supporting Saudi Arabia’s burgeoning eCommerce sector and upskilling local talent with future-ready skills.

Speaking about Amazon’s new initiative, Monsha’at Governor Eng. Saleh Al-Rasheed, said, “Small and medium enterprises are a key contributor to the national economy, and we at Monsha’at are keen to support and enable this vital sector through several programs, agreements and public-private sector partnerships. This initiative from Amazon clearly reflects this spirit of cooperation and represents a key outcome of the agreements signed during the Global Entrepreneurship Congress (GEC), which was organized by Monsha’at in cooperation with the Global Entrepreneurship Network. We look forward to this ambitious program achieving its goal of supporting the entrepreneurial environment in the Kingdom and emerging as a leading model for partnerships between the public and private sectors.”

Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President of Amazon MENA, said, “Saudi Arabia’s entrepreneurs inspire us with their vision, grit, and ingenuity as they set new benchmarks in customer-centric thinking every day. At Amazon, we reiterate our commitment to championing SMEs across the region. With our new Delivery Service Partner program, we provide the tools, technology, and know-how for any interested Saudi entrepreneur to set up and run their own logistics company. Through this initiative, we aim to empower enterprising innovators, enable start-ups and emerging brands across the Kingdom to realise their full potential, and contribute to Saudi Arabia’s strong, fast-growing digital economy.”

Amazon will take an active role in its partnership with each entrepreneur, helping to minimise start-up costs by securing the most favourable terms for resources needed to operate a delivery business.

The first entrepreneur to join the Delivery Service Partner program, Sahal Shuaib, said, “With eCommerce on the rise over the past few years, I had been dreaming about getting into the logistics industry for some time, but did not have the experience or the know-how. When Amazon launched the Delivery Service Partner program, I realized that my dream became a reality, as the program provided me access to Amazon’s global logistics experience and technology. This is an excellent opportunity to learn while I earn and grow my own business. I am proud to say we rolled out our first deliveries to Saudi customers last week. With a specific delivery volume from Amazon and access to its sophisticated tools and assets, the Delivery Service Partner program represents an outstanding way for budding entrepreneurs to build a thriving business.”

Any motivated individual with no prior background in delivery services can aspire to join the Delivery Service Partner program. Self-starter Saudi nationals with 5-10 years of professional experience delivering results in operations roles such as managing events, operations, construction, and teams, as well as workers who are interested in starting their own delivery business in Saudi Arabia may apply for the program through the following link www.amazon.sa/DSP.

