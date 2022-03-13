The program will expand and be available in nine cities in 2022, doubling in scale from last year

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Amazon today announced a hiring program to create opportunities for women in the last mile, in partnership with its Delivery Service Partners in Saudi Arabia. The company first launched the program in 2021 in Riyadh, Jeddah, Abha, and Dammam, creating significant interest among women to work in the logistics industry. This year the program will scale with opportunities for female delivery associates in Jizan, Al Qassim, Makkah, Madinah, and Al Hofuf. Through this initiative, Amazon has reinforced its commitment to enabling Saudi women to build successful careers in ecommerce logistics and delivery industries, expanding its global efforts to Saudi Arabia.

Working with its delivery service partners, Amazon will upskill and train Saudi women with the skills, technology and experience needed to be successful in suitable logistics and delivery roles. Their routes will include deliveries to universities, hospitals, compounds and schools, and to help balance their individual needs, working hours for these shifts will be created with added flexibility.

Prashant Saran, Director of Operations for Amazon Middle East and North Africa (MENA), said: “This is another step in creating a more inclusive and equitable environment for women, in support of the Saudi national transformation journey. We are proud to partner with local businesses across the country to level the playing field by offering opportunities for talented women in Saudi Arabia in this future-facing sector. We believe that diversity unlocks different perspectives, enabling us to innovate to serve the evolving needs of our diverse customers.”

Eman Sayer Al-Enezi, the first Saudi woman delivery associate, commented: “Since joining Amazon, I have been extremely impressed with the company’s efforts to support its female delivery associates. Right from day one, I felt at ease thanks to the measures taken to ensure my safety and comfort on the job. I’m grateful for the flexibility and excellent working conditions this role offers and would encourage any woman who is interested in a fulfilling career with prospects for growth to explore opportunities with Amazon.”

Mohammed Swaidan, Last Mile Operations Head at Amazon Saudi Arabia, said: “It has been extremely rewarding to see this program come to life and create new opportunities for Saudi women. At Amazon, we are committed to utilising our resources and technologies to support the success of women in Saudi Arabia.”

Since the launch of Amazon.sa in 2020, Amazon has invested in the country, expanded its fulfilment and delivery network and created diverse opportunities for people. The company has created one of the most advanced fulfilment and delivery networks, thereby creating 1500 local jobs to date.

