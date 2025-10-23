Prime members can unlock additional savings on Amazon’s fastest delivery options with exclusive discounts

Amazon is getting closer to customers by embedding micro fulfillment centers within UAE neighborhoods to reduce delivery distances and ease traffic congestion

Dubai, UAE: Amazon today announced the expansion of its fastest delivery service to date, Amazon Now, delivering everyday essentials to customers in 15 minutes. The company is operating micro fulfillment centers across the UAE, to enable faster deliveries of everyday essentials to customers - from fresh fruits and vegetables, to groceries, personal care, and electronics – while reducing delivery distances and easing traffic congestion. This ultra-fast delivery reinforces Amazon’s commitment to meet the evolving needs of UAE customers — giving them more ways to shop for items they need quickly, with greater convenience, backed by the trusted Amazon shopping experience.

“We are continuing to take convenience to the next level with Amazon Now, our fastest delivery service yet in the UAE,” said Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President of Amazon Middle East, Africa, and Turkey. “Every innovation at Amazon starts with our customers, and Amazon Now is designed for their pace of life here, bringing everyday essentials to customers in minutes - with customers across some locations receiving deliveries as fast as 6 minutes. Whether it’s a phone charger, last-minute groceries, or baby products, we’ve got them covered.”

Giving customers even more flexibility to choose the delivery option that best suits their needs, Amazon also recently introduced a new 2-hour Delivery service for customers in the UAE across an even wider selection of products in over 30 categories. These new delivery services are currently live across most major areas across the UAE, with plans to expand to even more locations in the coming months.

Amazon Now: Delivery in Minutes, Free Delivery for Prime Members

Available daily, 24/7, Amazon Now ensures that essentials are always within reach for customers, even on the busiest of days. From fresh fruits and vegetables to grocery items, electronics, beauty, health, personal care, fashion accessories, household items, kitchen appliances, and baby care – customers can access products they frequently need with ultra-fast delivery at great prices. Available to all Amazon.ae customers, Prime members using the service can enjoy free shipping on Amazon Now orders above AED 25 or pay a delivery fee of only AED 6 per order for basket sizes below this value.

Ronaldo added: “With Prime, customers get even more value as always through exclusive savings, faster delivery, and added value on top of the benefits they already enjoy year-round. The response has exceeded our most optimistic expectations, with daily orders growing at more than 40% on average month over month and Prime members doubling their shopping frequency after they begin using Amazon Now.”

Amazon Now is currently available across all major locations including Dubai Marina, JBR, JLT, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Barsha, JVC, Karama, Mizhar, Warqa, Business Bay, Al Nahda, DIP, Festival City, Arjan, Jabel Ali, Al Sufouh, Al Bada, Raffa, Rashidiya, Meydan, Abu Dhabi Central, Rowdhat, Al Ain, and Al Khan. Customers in eligible locations can access Amazon Now by clicking on the ‘Amazon Now’ logo visible on the main navigation bar of the Amazon app, or by visiting the website at www.amazon.ae/now, to enjoy ultra-fast delivery to their doorstep.

How Amazon Now Works: Powered by Advanced Technology and Infrastructure

Amazon Now is made possible by strategically located micro fulfillment centers - compact, technology-enabled facilities designed exclusively for ultra-fast deliveries. These centers position essential selection close to customer neighborhoods, utilizing advanced inventory systems that optimize product placement based on hyperlocal demand to maximize efficiency and speed with safety. These centers combine Amazon's operational expertise with proximity-based delivery, creating a seamless experience from order to doorstep within minutes.

2-Hour Delivery on Thousands of Products, Free Delivery for Prime Members

Amazon.ae also brings customers a faster Same-Day Delivery experience with its new 2-hour Delivery service on products from over 30 categories including electronics, grocery, beauty, health and personal care, nutrition, and baby products. Customers can shop as usual across Amazon.ae and enjoy faster, reliable delivery right to their doorstep, with eligible products clearly labelled "Get it Today by XX:XXpm" and a lightning icon for easy identification. Available to all Amazon.ae customers, Prime members using the service can enjoy free shipping on 2-hour delivery orders above AED 100 or pay a delivery fee of only AED 3 per order for basket sizes below this value.

The launch of Amazon Now and 2-hour Delivery in the UAE represents Amazon’s continued innovation to offer customers the best in quick and reliable delivery, backed by a trusted shopping experience, seamless returns, refunds, customer service support, and no hidden costs.

AMAZON

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.