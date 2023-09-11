The Seller Summit included educational and advanced sessions on key ecommerce topics such as shipping and fulfillment, advertising, and brand-building

CAIRO, Egypt: Today, Amazon Egypt hosted its second annual Seller Summit for local third-party sellers, aimed at recognizing and empowering successful selling partners, including small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), while encouraging their continued operations and providing them with valuable opportunities to best leverage Amazon’s capabilities. Attended by hundreds of existing selling partners, the Summit allowed participants to explore Amazon Egypt’s advanced innovative solutions, tools, and programs, encompassing shipping, delivery, marketing, and brand-building, among other benefits. The Summit also focused on opportunities for selling partners to maximize their sales during the peak shopping season, including White Friday.



In line with Egypt Vision 2030 to create an environment that unlocks business opportunities, broadens the economic base, and creates jobs for all local sellers, Amazon’s Seller Summit brought together local and regional experts from Amazon to share knowledge with hundreds of existing selling partners across Egypt.



“We are thrilled to have met hundreds of our selling partners during Amazon’s Seller Summit,” said Ahmed El-Sobky, Head of Marketplace, Amazon Egypt. “Our goal is to help sellers realize their potential, discover innovative solutions, and leverage our fulfillment and brand-building tools to strengthen their business and reach millions of customers on Amazon.eg. We also provided businesses with the information, skills, and tools needed to ensure a successful upcoming shopping season, including White Friday. As we move into the next phase, we remain dedicated to enhancing the operations of our valued selling partners and delivering even greater opportunities for growth.”



The Seller Summit also recognized top sellers by presenting awards to top performing sellers across several categories. The sellers were acknowledged for their performance related to customer satisfaction, delivery speed, and use of Amazon seller tools, among other criteria. Some of the businesses awarded at this year’s Seller Summit included Mesery, Dala’ Mobilek, and Testa Toro.



Joining the Amazon Egypt network grants selling partners access to millions of customers and helps build trust in their brand. With over 30 product categories, ranging from home and kitchen supplies, cosmetics, fashion, health, sports, electronics, groceries, baby products, and more, Amazon actively promotes selling partner products, particularly during sales and deal seasons. The highly anticipated White Friday sales event, scheduled for November, presents an excellent opportunity for selling partners to boost their business by offering competitively priced items, while customers can benefit from attractive discounts, fast shipping, and reliable delivery services.



To facilitate convenient and seamless product delivery, Amazon Egypt also provides selling partners with various shipping options. These options include Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA), which enables entrepreneurs to focus on product creation and business expansion, while Amazon Egypt handles packaging and shipping on behalf of the sellers.



Yasmine Fekry, Co-founder of Raw African, shared her experience with Amazon.eg stating: “Through my brand, Raw African for natural cosmetics and skincare, I was able to grow my business and reach more customers through Amazon.eg. I started my project in 2016 with a capital of only EGP 500. After selling on Amazon.eg, my sales growth witnessed a 50% increase.” She added, “During sales seasons such as Eid and Ramadan Sale events, my sales increased by 88%.”



Selling partners interested in joining the Amazon seller network can upload required documents through sellercentral.amazon.eg. The registration process includes providing a national ID card, email address, cellphone number, tax registration number, tax/VAT registration certificate, and commercial registry for companies.

