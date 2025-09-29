Amazon Egypt reinforces its role as one of the catalysts for Egypt’s digital economy, empowering small and medium-sized businesses with tools, infrastructure, and reach to help them grow online while expanding local selection and value for customers

CAIRO, Egypt: For the second year in a row, Amazon Egypt today announced its collaboration with Shark Tank, the award-winning entrepreneurial reality show, to provide new pathways for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and entrepreneurs in Egypt to help them grow their businesses online. Building on the momentum of last year’s success, the collaboration connects visionary business leaders with Amazon’s comprehensive resources by fostering innovation, advancing e-commerce adoption, and help enabling local businesses to scale sustainably through Amazon’s technology, fulfillment network, and customer reach.

As part of this collaboration, entrepreneurs can access a wide range of tools and resources to accelerate their digital transformation and business growth. These include Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered solutions that simplify operations—from creating product listings to offering insights on pricing strategies, inventory management, and performance optimization. Supported by Amazon’s advanced infrastructure and expansive customer base, local businesses can scale more efficiently while focusing on their core strengths: innovation and product development.

In last year’s season of Shark Tank, Amazon Egypt awarded the Golden Ticket to local brand Pavo. This special recognition offers enhanced support, including merchandising opportunities and dedicated account management. As a result of this comprehensive assistance, Pavo was able to strengthen its presence and achieve measurable growth.

Commenting on the collaboration, Omar Elsahy, General Manager of Amazon Egypt said: “The success stories of businesses like Pavo, Asfoura, and Life Snacks showcase the incredible potential of Egyptian entrepreneurs when provided with the right support. These businesses have expanded their reach, connected with new customers, and become inspiring examples of innovation and determination. We are excited to continue our collaboration with Shark Tank, empowering more entrepreneurs to realize their ambitions and contribute to building a stronger digital economy for Egypt. I take great pride in being part of their journey.”

Selling partners on Amazon.eg gain access to millions of customers across Egypt, secure payment processing, and advanced business management tools through Seller Central. They also benefit from advertising tools, detailed analytics, and educational resources like Seller University. For operational support, Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) handles storage, packing, delivery, customer service, and returns—making products eligible for Prime’s fast, free delivery. Additionally, sellers participate in major sale events like White Friday, help drive sales growth and visibility throughout the year.

Ahmed Luxor, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Innovative Media Productions, producers of Shark Tank, commented: “We are excited to continue our collaboration with Amazon Egypt and proud of the results achieved together over the past year. We share the same commitment to empowering local businesses and equipping them with the tools they need to grow online. Amazon has shown great collaboration by providing valuable resources and reach for our entrepreneurs, and we look forward to building on this success in the new season.”

The experience of Pavo stands as a clear example of the impact of this collaboration. Reflecting on the journey, Khaled Elboraay, Founder of Pavo, said: “Appearing on Shark Tank gave our brand national exposure, and receiving Amazon’s Golden Ticket was a turning point that helped us turn this visibility into real growth. The merchandising support and continuous guidance from our dedicated account manager contributed to a noticeable boost in our sales. The combined impact of Shark Tank and Amazon expanded our customer base, strengthened our brand presence, and fueled our ambition to scale further.” Building on this momentum, Amazon.eg also provides entrepreneurs featured on Shark Tank the opportunity to showcase their products on the dedicated “El Masry Yiksab” storefront, which highlights Egyptian products and supports local sellers.

Globally, more than 60% of the items sold in Amazon’s stores are from independent sellers, most of which are SMBs. Egyptian entrepreneurs interested in selling on Amazon.eg can learn more and get started by visiting sell.amazon.eg.