BEIRUT, Lebanon (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- amana, a leading neo-broker in the MENA region, is pleased to announce significant enhancements to its operations in Lebanon. These include the introduction of advanced trading technology and a broader array of tradable assets. This initiative is designed to give Lebanese investors superior access to a wide range of global and regional markets through amana’s innovative trading platforms.

By implementing amana’s proprietary technology, Lebanese traders will benefit from a streamlined and effective trading experience across various market classes. This enhancement not only bolsters amana's offerings in Lebanon but also equips traders and investors with the tools to expand and diversify their investment portfolios like never before.

Key Features of amana’s Platforms:

Access to a broad range of assets: Including US stocks, MENA stocks, gold, ETFs, and more.

All assets, one account: For easy management of portfolios.

Ultra-competitive spreads: Up to 70% lower than industry average.

Advanced trading tools: Leveraging amana’s own cutting-edge technology to provide robust and user-friendly trading solutions.

Easy payments: amana offers multiple ways to fund trading accounts.

Safety: Operating in various global markets, amana is regulated by the FCA in the UK, DFSA in the UAE, CMA in Lebanon, and CySEC in Cyprus.

Muhammad Rasoul, CEO of amana, emphasized the impact of this initiative: "Our company was founded in Lebanon in 2010, and today, we are thrilled to strengthen our presence here. We're bringing sophisticated trading tools and broader market access to our Lebanese customers. Our commitment is to offer a safe, unparalleled product proposition, ensuring that every Lebanese trader and investor can effortlessly access global and regional markets."

amana’s platforms include features designed to cater to both novice and experienced traders. These include educational resources to guide users on their investment journey, promoting financial literacy and empowering users to make informed trading decisions.

-Ends-

About amana

amana is a leading neo-broker in the Middle East. It provides active traders and investors across MENA with direct access to the global and regional financial markets. It operates multiple offices, such as in Beirut, Dubai, and Limassol.

amana is regulated by DFSA in UAE, FCA in the UK, CYSEC in Europe, CMA in Lebanon, LFSA in Malaysia, and FSC in Mauritius.

www.amana.app

Contact: Karolina Slowikowska, Director of Communications (karolina.slowikowska@amanacapital.com)

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c961cbae-3e10-426b-8bbe-81990d8e6acf