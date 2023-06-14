Report identified no further recommendations – this is achieved by only three percent of CARF recipients, reinforcing Amana Healthcare’s positioning as the region’s premier post-acute care facility for complex medical conditions

It is the only long-term care hospital in the Gulf region to hold the CARF Pediatric Specialty Program accreditation

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Amana Healthcare, a Mubadala Health partner and one of the Middle East’s leading providers of long-term care, inpatient rehabilitation, and home care services, has received a three-year Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) for its people-centric Long-Term Care Community and its Inpatient Rehabilitation Programs - Long Term Acute Care Hospital (Pediatric Specialty Program) housed in its Long-Term Care Facility for Women & Children based in Al Ain.

Amana Healthcare’s Long-Term Care Facility for Women & Children’s is a specialized hospital providing customized rehabilitation and care programs led by western-trained specialists, was awarded the three-year accreditation, which underwent a rigorous peer review process. The facility demonstrated to a team of external surveyors its commitment to offering programs and services that are measurable, accountable, and of the highest quality.

The accreditation report identified no recommendations. This accomplishment is achieved by only three percent of CARF recipients. The facility achieved 100 percent across all benchmarking categories as per the benchmark comparison group internationally for all CARF-accredited organizations. It is now the only long-term care hospital in the Gulf region to hold the CARF Pediatric Specialty Program accreditation.

Dr. Jason Gray, Acting Executive Director, Amana Healthcare, said: “High standards set out the basic principles of Amana Healthcare’s approach to healthcare, and today’s accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) reflects the collective efforts of our team of specialized experts. We are very proud to have received recognition from such a prestigious organization. We are delighted that our quality of care sets us apart and particularly delighted that no further recommendations for improvement were made in the accreditation report – a very rare accomplishment.”

President and CEO of CARF, Brian J Boon, said: “This achievement is an indication of the organization’s dedication and commitment to improving the quality of the lives of the persons served. Services, personnel and documentation clearly indicate an established pattern of conformance to standards.”

CARF is an independent, nonprofit accreditation body whose mission is to promote the quality, value, and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process and continuous improvement services that centers on enhancing the lives of the persons served. Founded in 1966 as the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, and now known as CARF International, the accrediting body establishes consumer-focused standards to help organizations measure and improve the quality of their programs and services.

About Amana Healthcare

Amana Healthcare, a Mubadala Health partner, is the Middle East’s leading provider of specialized long-term care, rehabilitation and home healthcare services and is the region’s pioneer in integrated continuum-of-care services. Based in the United Arab Emirates, Amana serves patients from a wide catchment area including the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia - who need complex specialized post-acute care. Amana’s hospitals are accredited by the U.S. Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities.

About Mubadala Health

Mubadala Health is the integrated healthcare network of Mubadala Investment Company. Established in 2021, Mubadala Health operates, manages, and develops a portfolio of healthcare assets including: Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Healthpoint, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre (ICLDC), Amana Healthcare, National Reference Laboratory (NRL), Capital Health Screening Centre (CHSC), Abu Dhabi Telemedicine Centre (ADTC), Danat Al Emarat, HealthPlus Diabetes & Endocrinology Center, HealthPlus Family Clinics, HealthPlus Fertility, HealthPlus Women’s Health Center and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi. With a vision to transform the regional healthcare landscape, Mubadala Health sets a new benchmark for the UAE and regional healthcare industry through its state-of-the-art facilities and world-class caregivers who strive to put patients first across its continuum of care. Innovation, research, and education are the foundational pillars of Mubadala Health, supporting the further development of a sustainable healthcare sector in line with the vision of Abu Dhabi and the region.

Mubadala Health is on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn with the handle: @mubadalahealth.