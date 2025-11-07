Building on the success of its acclaimed debut, Janu Tokyo, Aman Group is set to unveil a new property in Ras Al Khaimah as part of a robust pipeline from its sibling brand Janu: Janu Al Marjan Island. The hospitality brand dedicated to soulful connection and purposeful travel, will open its newest hotel and exclusive Janu branded residences on Al Marjan Island, further expanding its global offering and joining forthcoming Janu Dubai in the region.

Positioned on a collection of pristine islands stretching into the Arabian Gulf, Janu Al Marjan Island will offer a fresh perspective on coastal living. As Ras Al Khaimah emerges as one of the United Arab Emirates fastest growing and most picturesque emirates, the destination provides an ideal setting for Janu’s commitment to collective joy, design-led spaces and meaningful connection. Designed by Singapore-based SCDA Architects, the resort has been envisioned as a vibrant waterfront destination where lifestyle and community converge, blending contemporary interiors with social spaces by the water to cultivate collective energy and a spirit of discovery.

At its heart, Janu Al Marjan Island will feature a 132-key hotel, where expansive sea views will be complemented by a range of amenities, typical of the Janu experience. Included in the resorts offering is a Janu Wellness centre, replete with a yoga studio, gym, banya and hammam and elsewhere a Mixology Bar, two distinct restaurants, a vibrant nightlife venue and a dedicated Kids’ Club. The property enjoys its own private stretch of beach, providing residence owners and guests seamless access to the water alongside a Beach Club and pool.

Adjacent to the hotel, a residential tower will host an exclusive number of Janu Residences featuring one- to five-bedroom properties, alongside a limited collection of standalone villas. Owners will enjoy full access to the resort’s amenities, creating an integrated lifestyle rooted in wellness and connection.

The property will be easily reachable to Wynn Al Marjan Island and the Marina, with seamless mooring on the doorstep of Janu.

Vlad Doronin, Chairman and CEO of Aman Group, commented: ‘Ras Al Khaimah is rapidly emerging as one of the Middle East’s most captivating destinations, making it a natural home for our next Janu property. Janu Ras Al Marjan Island will offer a vibrant setting where like-minded individuals can connect through shared experiences, immerse themselves in the region’s striking natural beauty, and embrace the brand’s spirited approach to contemporary, connected living.”

As Janu continues to expand its presence worldwide, with forthcoming destinations including Dubai, Turks and Caicos and Saudi Arabia, the opening of Janu Al Marjan Island reflects the brand’s commitment to creating spaces where purposeful connections flourish in exceptional destinations around the world. This follows the successful debut of Janu Tokyo, which opened in 2024 as the brand’s first hotel, setting the tone for Janu’s next chapter.

ABOUT AMAN GROUP

Aman was founded in 1988 with the vision of building a collection of intimate retreats with the unassuming, warm hospitality of a gracious private home. The first, Amanpuri (place of peace), in Phuket, Thailand, introduced the concept and, since then, Aman has grown to encompass 36 exquisitely serene hotels, resorts and branded residences, ranging from the urban to the remote, in 20 destinations across the globe. Aman has a robust pipeline of future projects under construction.

In recent years, Aman Group has grown to offer its coveted lifestyle beyond the parameters of its havens including Aman Skincare (2018), supplement range Sva (2020), Aman Fine Fragrance (2020), ready-to-wear collection The Essentials by Aman (2021), performance skincare line Aman Essential Skin (2023) and Aman Interiors (2023) offering bespoke designed furniture items inspired by the world of Aman.

With innovation a cornerstone of the brand's philosophy, in 2020 Aman introduced a new hotel brand, Janu- meaning 'soul' in Sanskrit. Janu offers a unique take on hospitality where genuine human interaction, playful expression and social wellness are at the core of the experience. Janu aims to bring balance to the head and heart and rekindle the soul. In March 2024, Janu's inaugural hotel, Janu Tokyo, opened its doors and several forthcoming Janu hotels are already in development.