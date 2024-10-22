Manama, the Kingdom of Bahrain: Alzayani Investments Group proudly announces the launch of the Environmental Sustainability Committee, showcasing the group's unwavering commitment to supporting sustainable development goals and playing a pivotal role in driving comprehensive development in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The Environmental Sustainability Committee is a strategic platform that aims to develop innovative projects and contribute to achieving environmental and social goals. By establishing strong partnerships with various stakeholders, including non-governmental organizations, local communities, and the rest of the private sector.

Ms. Reem Zayed Alzayani, Group Corporate Communications and ESG Director, emphasized the importance of this initiative. She stated, "The launch of the Environmental Sustainability Committee reflects Alzayani Investments Group's commitment to be environmentally responsible and sustainable in our operations. We consider that achieving the sustainable development goals is a collective responsibility, and through this committee, we seek to promote effective and innovative solutions and partnerships that contribute to the development of society, environment, and improve the quality of life."

At a time when the world is witnessing a major shift towards sustainable development, Alzayani Investments Group is paving the steps to take part in the dialogue. The group aims to develop effective strategies that balance economic growth with environmental conservation. The committee will identify environmentally sustainable initiatives and implement them across the Group's operations.