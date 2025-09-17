Regionally headquartered in Saudi Arabia, A&M’s KSA tax practice is predominantly Saudi-national and fully KSA-based, with over 20 team members and growing – including two Saudi Managing Directors.

New practice reinforces A&M as a refreshing alternative in the Saudi consulting market, combining deep domestic knowledge, local senior-led execution, audit independence, and global insight to deliver end-to-end solutions.

Riyadh – Leading global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M), regionally headquartered in Riyadh, has formally launched its Tax practice in the Kingdom. A&M offers a full suite of Zakat and domestic and international tax services to support businesses in a rapidly changing tax environment. The Saudi-based team combines extensive local tax knowledge with experience in the public sector, tax authorities, and global advisory firms. The launch forms an important part of A&M’s expansion in the Kingdom.

Craig McAree, Managing Director and Head of A&M’s Saudi Tax practice, said: ‘A&M’s tax practice in Saudi Arabia is designed to be a refreshing alternative to traditional advisory models. We combine deep domestic knowledge, local senior-led execution, audit independence, and global insight to deliver advice that is reliable, high-quality and solutions-focused. This gives us a unique edge.’

Yusef Alyusef, Managing Director, Alvarez and Marsal, said: ‘Our practice is designed to create impact, to meet today’s opportunities and challenges. As Saudi Arabia’s tax landscape evolves rapidly, new domestic legislation along with international tax reforms have created an environment that is becoming increasingly complex for taxpayers to navigate. Clients need precision, transparency and on-the-ground delivery.’

Fahad Bin Fares, Managing Director, Alvarez and Marsal, said: ‘By creating a predominantly home-grown business, we are investing in local talent. Committed to the Kingdom’s broader talent agenda, A&M is also providing long-term career opportunities for the next generation of Saudi tax leaders, by mentoring emerging professionals through our Bidayah Graduate Programme.’

The leadership team includes:

Craig McAree - Former Head of Tax at the Public Investment Fund (PIF), and previously a Tax Partner at EY in both the UK and Saudi Arabia. He has over 30 years of experience advising clients across all areas of tax, with a strong focus on transactions and international tax issues.

Yusef Alyusef - Brings more than 20 years of global experience in law, policy, and taxation, including 13 years focused on international tax, tax policy, and tax controversy. Prior to joining A&M, he worked as Head of Tax at Riyadh Air, Executive Director of Tax and Customs at the Economic Cities and Special Zones Authority (ECZA), Tax & Zakat Advisory Associate Director at KPMG, and Acting International Relations Director at the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority (ZATCA) in KSA. He was also sent for secondment by the Saudi Arabian government as Tax Policy Adviser at the OECD in Paris.

Fahad Bin Fares - Held key roles within the ZATCA, and also advised and represented major companies in tax and Zakat matters. Prior to joining A&M, he established and served as Managing Partner of AlFares Chartered Public Accountants in Saudi Arabia, providing audit, tax, accounting, and advisory services.

Faisal Tanvir - Brings over two decades of experience leading tax advisory and compliance projects across Saudi Arabia and the broader Middle East, having worked with clients in various industries, including financial services, manufacturing, construction, and real estate. Prior to joining A&M, Faisal spent 18 years with Big Four firms in Saudi Arabia, most recently serving as a Tax Partner at KPMG. Faisal is a fellow member of ACCA.

Marvin Rust, Managing Director and Head of A&M Tax EMEA, added: ‘The launch of our tax practice in Saudi Arabia represents a pivotal milestone in supporting our clients’ evolving domestic and international needs in the region. I’m delighted to welcome Craig, Yusuf, Fahad and Faisal to our global network of tax experts. Together, we are keen to uncover the full breadth of opportunities to partner with clients and uncover value.’

The A&M tax team specialises in a wide range of areas, including zakat, direct and indirect taxes, and transfer pricing – both domestic compliance and advisory services. The practice also supports on tax policy, dispute resolution, M&A tax support, cross-border structuring and advisory, Pillar 2 assessment and implementation, and tax function transformation through technology. Additionally, the team offers services for private clients and people-related tax matters. Collaborating closely with A&M’s regional and global experts, the practice delivers integrated tax support across transactions, restructurings, and ongoing compliance requirements.

About Alvarez & Marsal

Founded in 1983, Alvarez & Marsal is a leading global professional services firm. Renowned for its leadership, action and results, Alvarez & Marsal provides advisory, business performance improvement and turnaround management services, delivering practical solutions to address clients' unique challenges. With a world-wide network of experienced operators, world-class consultants, former regulators and industry authorities, Alvarez & Marsal helps corporates, boards, private equity firms, law firms and government agencies drive transformation, mitigate risk and unlock value at every stage of growth.

About Alvarez & Marsal Tax

Alvarez & Marsal Tax part of Alvarez & Marsal (A&M), a leading global professional services firm, is an independent tax group made up of experienced tax professionals dedicated to providing customised tax advice to clients and investors across a broad range of industries. Its professionals extend A&M's commitment to offering clients a choice of advisers who are free from audit-based conflicts of interest and bring an unyielding commitment to delivering responsive client service. A&M Tax has offices in major metropolitan markets throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

To learn more, visit: AlvarezandMarsal.com

CONTACT: Adnan Abou Rashid

Hanover Middle East