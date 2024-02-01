AlUla, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia:– Ahead of the AlUla Tour (January 30th to February 3rd, 2024) AlUla was honored with the esteemed Arab Bike City Award by the Arab Cycling Federation which celebrates cities who positively contribute to the development of cycling and fostering a cycling culture in the region.

The Arab Bike City Award has been awarded to AlUla in acknowledgment of its investment in cycling infrastructure, its unique natural landscapes and location, and world-class event hosting capabilities and logistical capacities.

AlUla is well-equipped to accommodate all disciplines of cycling, offering unparalleled experiences for recreational and professional cyclists. Beyond its facilities and cycling infrastructure, AlUla has successfully hosted the UCI-sanctioned AlUla Tour (formerly the Saudi Tour) for the past four years.

Moreover, AlUla's natural advantages, such as low population density, uncongested roads, and high air quality, significantly contribute to cyclist’s safety. Situated in the northwest of Saudi Arabia, AlUla strategically provides easy access through an international airport and a range of hotels and accommodation options, welcoming international cyclists and major events from around the world.

Nizar Fakhoury, Development Executive Director, Royal Commission for AlUla, upon receiving the award said "AlUla's recognition of the Arab Bike City Award showcases our dedication to developing AlUla as a world-class cycling destination, blending exceptional infrastructure with the captivating beauty of our natural landscapes. With the addition of the Arab Bike City Award, combined with AlUla's long-term cycling development plans, we look forward to developing cycling tourism in the country, encouraging people to take up cycling in Saudi Arabia, and establishing AlUla as the cycling capital of the region."

-Ends-

For further information, please contact media@rcu.gov.sa

About AlUla Moments:

AlUla Moments is AlUla’s new home of events. The brand was launched at the end of 2021 and introduced four new festivals to celebrate and unlock AlUla’s stories, uncover its secrets and celebrate local and international cultures. With 7000 years of civilizations and home to some of the most sophisticated ancient Kingdoms of antiquity, AlUla is no stranger to social gathering and cultural celebrations.

The four festivals introduced were Winter at Tantora, which returned to celebrate heritage, culture and music, in addition to the AlUla Skies, AlUla Arts and AlUla Wellness Festival.

The festivals offered a selection of experiences in art, culture, music, nature, wellness, equestrian, food and astronomy. All of which were celebrating the culture, history and legacy of AlUla and the civilizations that once called the land of AlUla their home.

In 2023, AlUla Moments presents five major festivals and six marque events, including the return of Winter at Tantora, AlUla Wellness Festival, AlUla Arts Festival, AlUla Skies presented by Saudia, AZIMUTH, Richard Mille Desert Polo, Endurance Cup Race, and for the first time The Ancient Kingdoms Festival.

For more information please visit www.experiencealula.com/en/alula-moments

About AlUla:

Located 1,100 km from Riyadh, in North-West Saudi Arabia, AlUla is a place of extraordinary natural and human heritage. The vast area, covering 22,561km², includes a lush oasis valley, towering sandstone mountains and ancient cultural heritage sites dating back thousands of years to when the Lihyan and Nabataean kingdoms reigned.

The most well-known and recognized site in AlUla is Hegra, Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site. A 52-hectare ancient city, Hegra was the principal southern city of the Nabataean Kingdom and is comprised of 111 well-preserved tombs, many with elaborate facades cut out of the sandstone outcrops surrounding the walled urban settlement.

Current research also suggests Hegra was the most southern outpost of the Roman Empire after the Roman’s conquered the Nabataeans in 106 CE.

In addition to Hegra, AlUla is also home to ancient Dadan, the capital of the Dadan and Lihyan Kingdoms and considered to be one of the most developed 1st millennium BCE cities of the Arabian Peninsula, and Jabal Ikmah, an open air library of hundreds of inscriptions and writings in many different languages. Also AlUla Old Town, a labyrinth of more than 900 mudbrick homes developed from at least the 12th century, and Hijaz Railway and Hegra Fort, key sites in the story and conquests of Lawrence of Arabia.

For more information, please visit www.experiencealula.com