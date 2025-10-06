AlUla, Saudi Arabia – AlUla is gearing up for another busy winter season ahead, with visitors able to fly to northwest Arabia using a newly expanded network of international flights, including services to major regional destinations and links via global travel hubs.

The increase in air connectivity will see AlUla International Airport welcome 27 flights per week between 26th October 2025 and 28th March 2026. This includes three weekly connections via Doha operated by Qatar Airways, and the reintroduction of Royal Jordanian’s twice weekly service between AlUla and Jordan’s capital city, Amman.

With regular flights to more than 90 countries from its global hub at Doha’s Hamad International Airport, Qatar Airways’ AlUla service will connect northwest Arabia with potential visitors from every continent, which means AlUla is within reach for millions of people.

More than just another flight route, the AlUla-Amman connection strengthens the cultural ties between two lands shaped by the ancient Nabataean civilisation. Just as Jordan’s Petra stands as a testament to the Nabataeans' ingenuity, AlUla’s Hegra – Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site – preserves their legacy of intricately hand-carved tombs and monuments in the Kingdom.

The winter schedule to and from AlUla includes:

SAUDIA – Two flights daily: one from Riyadh and one from Jeddah.

– Two flights daily: one from Riyadh and one from Jeddah. Flynas – Five flights weekly: from Riyadh on Monday, Friday and Sunday, and from Dammam on Thursday and Saturday.

– Five flights weekly: from Riyadh on Monday, Friday and Sunday, and from Dammam on Thursday and Saturday. Flydubai – Three flights weekly between Dubai and AlUla on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

– Three flights weekly between Dubai and AlUla on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. Qatar Airways – Three flights weekly from Doha on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

– Three flights weekly from Doha on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Royal Jordanian – Two flights weekly from Amman on Thursday and Sunday, operating from 19th October 2025 until 26th February 2026.

This seasonal increase in airlift ensures that visitors from across the region and beyond can access AlUla’s remarkable natural landscapes, luxury hospitality, rich heritage and diverse events and entertainment under the AlUla Moments calendar during the cooler months, one of the best times to explore this rapidly emerging gem of a destination.

About AlUla:

Located 1,100 km from Riyadh, in North-West Saudi Arabia, AlUla is a place of extraordinary natural and human heritage. The vast area, covering 22,561km², includes a lush oasis valley, towering sandstone mountains and ancient cultural heritage sites dating back thousands of years to when the Lihyan and Nabataean kingdoms reigned.

The most well-known and recognised site in AlUla is Hegra, Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site. A 52-hectare ancient city, Hegra was the principal southern city of the Nabataean Kingdom and is comprised of over 140 well-preserved tombs, many with elaborate facades cut out of the sandstone outcrops surrounding the walled urban settlement.

Current research also suggests Hegra was the most southern outpost of the Roman Empire after the Roman’s conquered the Nabataeans in 106 CE.

In addition to Hegra, AlUla is also home to ancient Dadan, the capital of the Dadan and Lihyan Kingdoms and considered to be one of the most developed 1st millennium BCE cities of the Arabian Peninsula, and Jabal Ikmah, an open air library of hundreds of inscriptions and writings in many different languages, which has been recently listed on the UNESCO’s memory of the World Register. Also AlUla Old Town Village, a labyrinth of more than 900 mudbrick homes developed from at least the 12th century, which has been selected as one of the World’s Best Tourism Villages in 2022 by the UNWTO.

For more information, please visit: experiencealula.com