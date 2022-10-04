Dubai, United Arab Emirates —October 04, 2022— Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Automation company, today announced Alteryx Inspire EMEA 2022 - the company’s annual in-person customer and partner conference - at the RAI in Amsterdam, NL from October 17th - 20th.

Inspire EMEA showcases compelling use cases from some of the world’s largest companies, along with keynotes from a raft of luminaries and industry experts expanding the boundaries of what can be achieved with data.

Paula Hansen, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Alteryx, confirmed: “From cutting-edge analytics technology to actionable insights and business outcomes, Inspire EMEA 2022 will illuminate what can be achieved through the power of analytics for all. I’m excited to welcome our EMEA business leaders, customers, and partners in person to hear what breakthroughs are possible when analytics are in the hands of every employee across the enterprise.”

The three-day event is anchored around keynotes, training, and breakout sessions that will help everyone – everywhere - easily speed through roadblocks by delivering data-driven insights at full throttle. Inspire EMEA 2022 will present attendees with the opportunity to:

Hear insights from industry experts who democratise and influence analytics, along with keynotes from Alteryx executives showcasing new product offerings.

Attend breakout sessions showcasing top analytics experts and their use of Alteryx to make positive data-driven organisational change.

Discuss the role of analytics in digital transformation, ethics in artificial intelligence (AI), and the future of analytics and data science.

See how Alteryx upskilling is helping organisations increase their analytics maturity and how Alteryx SparkED education program helps students and learners upgrade their analytics proficiency.

Attend a firm fan favourite – the Alteryx Grand Prix – where advanced Alteryx users compete to solve complex analytics challenges and claim their coveted trophy.

Witness the triumphant return of Alteryx’s ‘Sneaks’ sessions, where attendees can truly democratise the analytics process – voting on which product innovations they want to be built next.

Join current and future data industry leaders, experts, and innovators in this interactive event, programmed to provide actionable takeaways for everyone to turn data insights into transformative business insights. For more information about Inspire EMEA 2022 or to register, please visit Alteryx.com/Inspire/EMEA.

-Ends-

About Alteryx:

Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) powers analytics for all by providing our leading Analytics Automation Platform. Alteryx delivers easy end-to-end automation of data engineering, analytics, reporting, machine learning, and data science processes, enabling enterprises everywhere to democratize data analytics across their organizations for a broad range of use cases. More than 8,000 customers globally rely on Alteryx to deliver high-impact business outcomes. To learn more, visit www.alteryx.com.

Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.