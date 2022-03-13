Alshaya Group, one of the world’s leading international franchise operators and United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for attaining sustainable development. The MoU, covers all GCC and Arab cities, was signed between Alshaya Group and Dr. Erfan Ali, Regional Representative Arab Region ROAS at UN-Habitat.

The MoU, which is effective immediately, provides a cooperative framework for both organisations to work together to accomplish initiatives that improve the quality of the environment in the countries that Alshaya Group operates in. The document defines joint cooperation programmes for carrying out projects promoting the 17 SDGs (United Nations Sustainable Development Goals) and the New Urban Agenda such as tree planting and urban rejuvenation projects, organising seminars and workshops to discuss the environmental challenges, and activating sustainability awareness across the region.

Speaking about the partnership, Seneca Cottom, Head of Sustainability at Alshaya Group said, “We look forward to a fruitful, mutually beneficial partnership through the MOU that will not only support our commitment to sustainable development but will also inspire innovative efforts and streamline solutions for a better environment.”

Dr Ameera AlHassan, Head of Mission of UN-Habitat for GCC states welcomed the partnership saying “UN-Habitat stands ready to support Alshaya Group, by providing its technical expertise and mobilise its network of partners at the different levels in the various cities where we have established our presence. We look forward to working with Alshaya group for a fruitful partnership that will raise the cities’ resilience in the region”

