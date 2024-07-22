Cairo, Egypt: Alshaya Group, one of the leading international retail franchise operators, has partnered with Mastercard to expand its award-winning loyalty programme, Aura. The partnership, which will see the launch of an Aura co-branded credit card in multiple markets over the next two years including Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar, aims to drive growth of the retail sector across the GCC region and bring additional benefits to Aura members.

The region’s retail industry continues to thrive, with increased consumer spending. Between 2021 and 2026, the value of non-food retail sales in the GCC is forecasted to increase by around $39 billion, driven by favorable demographics, improving macroeconomic factors and an ongoing tourism boom. The partnership will see consumers gain added value and extra benefits when they shop in Alshaya’s 70+ brands ranging from dining to fashion, beauty and homeware.

John Hadden, CEO, Alshaya Group, said: “At Alshaya Group, our customers are at the heart of our strategy, and we are always looking for new ways to enhance benefits and services in our stores and online with a focus on digital, including payments. We are incredibly proud of our game-changing Aura loyalty programme that has recently been globally recognised, and we welcome the opportunity to grow the pivotal role that Aura plays for our customers in partnership with Mastercard.”

“Mastercard is enabling the retail sector to leverage innovative payment channels to reinvent the ways people pay for their purchases. We are harnessing the power of partnerships and are proud to partner with Alshaya Group, to bring seamless and secure payment solutions to consumers. We look forward to enhancing the shopping experience across the GCC through the Aura loyalty program,” said Amnah Ajmal, Executive Vice President, Market Development, EEMEA, Mastercard.

Alshaya Group’s diverse portfolio features some of the world’s most famous brands, including Chipotle, which recently opened in Kuwait and will serve customers in Dubai later this year. Introduced in 2022, Alshaya’s Aura loyalty programme has 8.3 million members in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar and Bahrain, and is one of the most downloaded loyalty apps in the Middle East.