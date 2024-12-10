Doha – AlRayan Bank proudly announces the launch of AlRayan Go, a mobile banking application designed to redefine the customer experience while preserving the bank’s solid commitment to Shari’a-compliant principles. This milestone aligns with the bank’s strategic vision to deliver seamless customer experience that is fast and secure.

In this first iteration, customers can manage their accounts effortlessly transfer money faster and manage your card life-cycle easier. To enhance digital security, AlRayan Go incorporates biometric authentication and individualized passcode to authorize transactions.

Mr.Fahad Bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, Group Chief Executive Officer of AlRayan Bank, emphasized the strategic significance of this launch, stating: "AlRayan Go reflects our commitment to redefining Islamic banking for the modern era. This milestone represents the start of an exciting journey, leveraging cutting-edge technology to provide a faster, safer, and more intuitive banking experience. As we continue to innovate, our customers remain at the heart of everything we do, and this new app is a testament to our vision of building a future-ready, customer-centric bank. Together, we are shaping the future of Islamic banking."

From his end Houssam Itani, Group Chief Transformation Officer at stated: "The launch of AlRayan Go marks a pivotal moment in our transformation journey. It represents a significant leap into a future powered by the latest technology. This first iteration is only the beginning—we are committed to continuously enhance AlRayan Go to set a new standard in customer experience”.

The current mobile banking app will remain operational during the phased rollout of AlRayan Go as the bank refines the new platform based on user insights. We welcome customer feedback on AlRayan Go through the unique messaging feature in the app.

It’s worth noting that the rebranding of Masraf Al Rayan to AlRayan Bank marks a new chapter in the bank’s journey, but it does not signify a shift from its Islamic banking foundations. AlRayan Bank remains deeply rooted in its Shari’a-compliant heritage, ensuring that every service and product reflects the principles of Islamic finance. This commitment extends to the innovative features of AlRayan Go, a next-generation app that embodies the essence of modern, customer-centric banking