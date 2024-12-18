Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – alrajhi bank and Marriott Bonvoy, the award-winning global travel programme by Marriott International, announced the launch of the Marriott Bonvoy alrajhi bank Credit Card in Saudi Arabia. The new cobrand credit card provides unique benefits and rewards to travellers across every part of their travel journey as they earn Marriott Bonvoy points on every purchase and enjoy unparalleled benefits, offers and experiences in Saudi Arabia and across the globe.

Designed to cater to the travel needs of citizens and residents of Saudi Arabia, the Marriott Bonvoy alrajhi bank Credit Card gives cardholders the chance to unlock inspiring experiences across Marriott Bonvoy’s extraordinary portfolio of more than 30 extraordinary brands and 10,000 global destinations. Travellers will enjoy an array of prestigious travel benefits, including Gold Elite Status with Marriott Bonvoy which elevates their stay at every participating hotel, including over 40 properties in Saudi Arabia from world-renowned brands such as The Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, The Luxury Collection, Le Meridien, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton and Courtyard by Marriott. By concentrating all of their travel and daily purchases on the card, cardholders will have the opportunity to upgrade to Marriott Bonvoy Platinum status and the ability to earn a bonus free night award.

The Marriott Bonvoy alrajhi bank Credit Card gives cardholders the chance to enjoy an array of travel benefits including access to over 1,200 airport lounges worldwide and the ability to transfer Marriott Bonvoy Points to over forty global airline partners. New cardholders will enjoy an offer of double points for airline purchases through June 30, 2025.

Along with the ability to redeem their points for hotel stays and airline miles, cardholders will also have the option to bid for once-in-a-lifetime experiences with Marriott Bonvoy Moments .

As part of a limited time offer to celebrate the collaboration, new cardmembers can earn up to 125,00 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points by meeting spend requirements* while earning points for every purchase, including bonus points for spend at Marriott hotels and on all international purchases.

Commenting on the launch of the Marriott Bonvoy alrajhi bank Credit Card, Mr.Majid Al-Rajhi, General Manager of Retail Banking at alrajhi bank, said: "We are excited to collaborate with Marriott Bonvoy to launch this Visa Infinite credit card designed to meet customer needs and provide innovative financial solutions, exceptional rewards, and unique experiences that align with their lifestyle and travel aspirations. This collaboration reflects our commitment to offering exceptional services and rewards to our valued customers, enabling them to enjoy rich travel experiences globally".

Sandeep Walia, Chief Operating Officer, Middle East & Luxury, Europe Middle East & Africa, Marriott International added, “With the launch of the Marriott Bonvoy alrajhi bank Credit Card, we continue to help fulfill the passions of our members in Saudi Arabia to explore the world by delivering more ways they can earn and redeem points, gain access to meaningful benefits and unlock inspiring travel experiences within the Kingdom and across the globe. We look forward to working with alrajhi bank and Visa to deliver a seamless, personalised experience to travel enthusiasts across the country.”

Ali Bailoun, Visa’s Regional General Manager for Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Oman, said: "At Visa, we are proud to work with alrajhi bank and Marriott Bonvoy to launch the Visa Infinite cobrand credit card. This card combines a rewarding proposition with the reach, convenience and security of Visa’s technology to provide an unparalleled payment and travel experience for our Cardholders. We are committed to offering more innovative digital payment solutions that help enhance our cardholders’ experience every time they their Visa cards at home in Saudi Arabia or when they travel."

Eligible customers can apply for the Marriott Bonvoy alrajhi bank Credit Card immediately through the alrajhi bank app or by visiting more than 500 branches across the Kingdom.

For more information about the Marriott Bonvoy alrajhi bank Credit Card, please visit www.alrajhibank.com.sa

Benefits of the Marriott Bonvoy alrajhi bank Credit Card include:

Cardholders will receive 50,000 bonus points upon card approval and after spending SAR 15,000 on eligible spend within the first three billing cycles.

As a limited time welcome offer, new Cardholders can earn an additional 75,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points: 25,000 bonus points after spending SAR 30,000 in 6 months 25,000 bonus points after spending SAR 60,000 in 9 months 25,000 bonus points after spending SAR 120,000 in 12 months + Additionally, for a limited-time only, earn double points on airline purchases for first 6 months from (enter launch date here)

Automatic Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite status featuring bonus points, Enhanced Room Upgrades, 2 PM Late Checkout, complimentary premium WIFI and more, subject to availability.

Earn Marriott Bonvoy Platinum Elite status after eligible spend of SAR 200,000 annually.

15 Elite Night Credits each calendar year towards the next level of Elite status.

At Card anniversary date, after spending SAR 90,000, receive one Free Night Award each year after Card renewal, that can be used for one night (redemption level at or under 50,000 Marriott Bonvoy points) at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy. Certain hotels have resort fees.

Six Marriott Bonvoy points per US$ 1 spent on eligible spend at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy.

Four Marriott Bonvoy points per US$ 1 spent on eligible spend international purchases.

Two Marriott Bonvoy points per US$ 1 spent on eligible spend for everyday purchases (within Kingdom of Saudi Arabia).

About alrajhi bank (ARB)

Founded in 1957, alrajhi bank is one of the largest banks in the world by market value and the largest in the Middle East and Saudi Arabia, with total assets of SAR 801 billion, paid-up capital of SAR 40 billion (USD 10.66 billion), and a customer base of over 20,000 employees. With over 60 years of banking and commercial experience, various individual institutions were merged under the name AlRajhi into "alrajhi Trading and Exchange Company" in 1978, and in 1988 the bank was established as a Saudi joint-stock company under the name "alrajhi Trading and Investment." Later in 2006, the name was changed to alrajhi bank. alrajhi bank holds a prestigious position in Saudi Arabia with an extensive network of over 511 branches, more than 4,603 ATMs, over 585,000 POS terminals with merchants, and the largest customer base of any bank in the Kingdom, in addition to 159 remittance centers across the country. Our vision is to be a trusted leader in providing innovative financial solutions to enhance the quality of life everywhere. Our mission is to be the most successful bank, recognized for our innovative services, employees, technology, and Sharia-compliant products, both locally and internationally.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning travel program and marketplace, gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of more than 30 extraordinary hotel brands offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with cobranded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com. To download the Marriott Bonvoy app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions, and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable, and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses, and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at About Visa, visamiddleeast.com/blog and @VisaCEMEA.