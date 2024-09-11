The system runs on new & legacy hardware

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Alraedah is proud to announce the launch of TRAY, a pioneering cloud-based solution and Point of Sale (POS) system, across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Originating from the US, TRAY has been meticulously crafted to revolutionize the management of restaurants, cafés, and lounges within the food and beverage sector.

With TRAY’s expertise in Enterprise Customer Relationship (ECR) systems, their POS platform is now being offered to Saudi SME’s at very competitive pricing, and with minimal competition from local competitors. This strategic move positions TRAY to provide significant value to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Saudi Arabia, further empowering them to thrive in the digital age.

TRAY brings over a decade of industry expertise to the Saudi market, with an impressive track record that includes seamless integration with more than 70 software systems, enabling a unified and efficient operational framework for businesses. Presently, TRAY’s robust system processes an astounding SAR 12.5 billion in sales annually, and TRAY was appointed as iHop’s exclusive POS provider in the US.

"As we expand TRAY's global footprint into the Saudi market, our partnership with Alraedah Digital Group marks a significant milestone in delivering cutting-edge technology to a region ripe with potential," states Peter Kellis, CEO of TRAY US. "We are excited to collaborate with Alraedah, whose deep understanding of the local SME landscape and commitment to innovation perfectly complements TRAY’s robust, cloud-native POS systems. Together, we aim to empower businesses across Saudi Arabia to thrive in the digital era, enhance operational efficiency and customer experiences, and elevate the standards across the hospitality sector. This partnership is not just about expanding our reach, but about setting a new benchmarks for excellence in service delivery within the region."

Aziz Hekmat, Head of Commercial at TRAY by Alraedah, expands on this, stating, "We believe that the combination of TRAY's industry-leading technology and Alraedah's bundled services, which include financing and payment solutions targeted at the burgeoning SME sector in the Kingdom, will allow us to deliver unparalleled value to our clients and establish ourselves as a market leader."

Furthermore, this collaboration strengthens Alraedah Digital Group's strategic goal of expanding its footprint beyond Saudi Arabia into the U.S. market. As SME experts, Alraedah continues to extend its landscape outside of the Kingdom, driven by this partnership with TRAY, who have selected Alraedah as their strategic collaborator for the Saudi market.

Key Product Features:

This strategic debut and product launch underscores Alraedah’s commitment to empowering the F&B sector with scalable and flexible technology solutions that are size agnostic.

TRAY stands out in the market with its comprehensive suite of features:

Cloud-Based Flexibility: Ensuring easy access and updates.

Advanced Integration: Compatible with over 70 systems to provide seamless operations.

Compliance Ready: Meets Saudi Arabia's electronic invoicing requirements to ensure compliance with local regulations (such as ZATCA).

Market Impact and Future Outlook:

TRAY is set to redefine how food and beverage establishments optimize their operations, offering unmatched efficiency and superior customer experiences. Alraedah is excited to bring this innovative solution to Saudi Arabia, where the dynamic F&B sector is ripe for digital transformation.

As Saudi Arabia continues to embrace technological advancements, TRAY by Alraedah is well-positioned to support the sector's growth and sustainability.

For further information, email sales@alraedahdigital.sa to learn more about what TRAY can do for you.