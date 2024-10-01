ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates – Alpheya, a leading provider of wealth management technology, has partnered with MT Newswires, a premier provider of real-time global financial news, to enhance their next-gen wealth and trading platform built for MENA Banks, Independent Wealth Managers, Family Offices, and other investment firms.

“At Alpheya we are committed to delivering a world class wealth and trading experience to MENA investors. Leveraging MT Newswires' unmatched financial news access, we are able to equip our clients with actionable insights, enabling investors to navigate the constantly evolving markets with confidence.” said Deepak Khanna, Chief Product Officer at Alpheya.

MT Newswires, whose extensive coverage reaches over 1 billion readers across developed and emerging markets, will provide Alpheya’s users with critical insights that are essential for making strategic investment decisions. The platform is set to include the integration of MT Newswires' full suite of news services, including its premium feeds focused on equity markets, fixed income, commodities, and economic indicators.

"We are excited to work with Alpheya as they revolutionize the way investors approach wealth management and trading throughout the Middle East," said Weston Walker, Global Head of Partnerships at MT Newswires. "Our goal has always been to provide the highest quality financial news to empower decision-makers globally, and this relationship allows us to extend that mission to Alpheya’s innovative platform across MENA."

Alpheya and MT Newswires partnership will be available for clients in early 2025.

About MT Newswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires is a recognized leader in original and unbiased global capital market, business, and financial news. The Company’s expanding global network of financial journalists and economists produces real-time, multi-asset class news in over 180 distinct categories to cater to the diverse and evolving needs of the global investment community. MT Newswires powers most of the largest banks, brokerage, professional market data, trading, wealth management and research applications globally.

For more information, please visit www.mtnewswires.com

About Alpheya

Founded in 2023, Alpheya is an Abu Dhabi-based WealthTech firm offering cloud-native, AI-powered wealth and trading solutions to MENA Banks, Independent Wealth Managers, Family Offices, and other investment firms. Alpheya powers financial institutions' full tech stack, enabling them to deliver unparalleled financial products, services, and advice to their millions of clients.

For more information, please visit: www.alpheya.com