Dubai, UAE - Alphageek, the UK-founded performance marketing agency known for scaling D2C e-commerce brands through data-led media and automation, has launched its second international office in Dubai. The expansion reflects strong client demand and a bullish outlook on the region’s digital growth.

Founded in 2019, Alphageek has become the go-to agency for challenger brands seeking full-funnel growth across Meta Ads, Google Ads, and Klaviyo. Its proprietary growth system - “Powered by AI. Led by Data. Driven by Experts.” - combines profitability modelling, advanced targeting, and creative iteration to drive scale across customer acquisition and retention.

Dubai operations will be led by Art Lindop, Technical Director, alongside Alphageek’s UK-based expert delivery team and growing UAE hires. The agency brings with it a strong portfolio of global clients already operating in the GCC.

The UAE’s digital advertising spend is expected to surpass $1.3 billion by 2026, while the e-commerce sector is projected to hit $17 billion in the same timeframe - presenting significant opportunities for data-driven, results-focused marketing partners.

“Dubai isn’t just a new market for us - it’s the next chapter in a journey that’s always been led by client need and regional opportunity,” said Art Lindop, Technical Director at Alphageek. “What we’re bringing to the region is a performance model built around real commercial metrics - not vanity metrics - and a relentless focus on profitable, scalable growth. We believe brands here are ready for that kind of partnership.”

With results including £3.5M + generated at over 1000% ROAS and scaling a D2C brand from £20k to £400k+ in under a year, Alphageek enters the market with both momentum and a proven model.

About Alphageek

Alphageek is a strategic performance marketing growth partner specialising in scaling e-commerce brands through full-funnel performance media, CRM, and creative. Founded in the UK in 2019, the agency works with ambitious D2C businesses globally. To date, Alphageek has generated over $50 million in advertising revenue for its clients. With offices in the UK and UAE, Alphageek delivers results through a unique blend of AI, deep commercial insight, and agile execution.