The acquisition is a cornerstone of Alpha Dhabi Climate Capital, focusing on climate-conscious investments.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Alpha Dhabi Holding (ADX: ALPHADHABI), one of the fastest-growing investment holding companies in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has announced its acquisition of a majority stake in Metito Holdings Ltd., a global leader in the water and wastewater industry. Pending regulatory approvals, this pivotal transaction marks Alpha Dhabi’s strategic entry into the water and wastewater domain. The acquisition not only underscores the company’s commitment to diversifying its portfolio but also bolsters Metito’s mission to broaden smart water solutions across the MENA region and beyond, aligning with the UN sustainability goals.

The acquisition sees Alpha Dhabi purchasing the majority stake from selling shareholders Mitsubishi Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, and Gulf Capital, showcasing Alpha Dhabi’s unwavering confidence in Metito’s expertise and future potential. The Ghandour family, Metito’s founding shareholders, will retain their leadership roles, ensuring the company’s foundational principles of impact, sustainability, and innovation remain intact.

Eng. Hamad Salem Al Ameri, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Alpha Dhabi, commented: “With nearly half the world’s population projected to face water scarcity by 2025, the need for sustainable water solutions has never been more critical. Our partnership with Metito is a decisive step towards addressing this pressing challenge. Together, we are committed to pioneering solutions that not only cater to immediate needs but also ensure a sustainable future for generations to come. This collaboration is more than a strategic business move; it’s a testament to Alpha Dhabi’s dedication to driving impactful change in the water sector and our broader vision of sustainable growth and global impact.

Talal Ghandour, co-CEO of Metito, remarked: “Alpha Dhabi’s investment in Metito underscores the importance of our mission and the value we bring to the table. Together, we aim to address the pressing water challenges, especially in the MENA region, which is the most water-stressed region globally. With Metito’s extensive experience across 50 countries and our dedication to innovation and technology, this partnership will bolster our capabilities, allowing us to further our mission and bring sustainable water solutions to regions that need it the most.”

Rami Ghandour, co-CEO of Metito, added: “This partnership is set to unlock vast synergies and to unleash boundless potential. We are poised to make significant contributions to sustainable solutions, especially as the UAE’s Year of Sustainability and COP28 gain traction. Together, our combined expertise and resources position us to drive sustainable growth and shareholder value in the global water sector.”

By 2025, an estimated 3.5 billion people could be living in water-scarce regions. The MENA region, home to 7% of the world’s population but just 1% of its freshwater resources, is the most water-stressed globally. A staggering 83% of its population, approximately 500 million people across 25 countries, are using over 80% of their renewable water supply. The World Bank projects that by 2050, water scarcity could cost the MENA region between 6% and 14% of its GDP. These alarming statistics underscore the urgent need for innovative solutions and impact investments in the water sector.

In line with the upcoming COP28 in the UAE, Alpha Dhabi has also established Alpha Dhabi Climate Capital, focusing on climate-conscious investments, with Metito as a cornerstone of this initiative.

With the UAE’s Year of Sustainability and the imminent COP28, both Alpha Dhabi and Metito are geared to make substantial contributions to discussions and initiatives centered on sustainable, technology-driven solutions. This partnership is a testament to their shared vision of a brighter, more sustainable future for the UAE and the global community at large.

About Alpha Dhabi Holding

Alpha Dhabi Holding (ADH), a UAE listed company, was established in 2013 and is one of the fastest growing Abu Dhabi based investment holding companies, with more than 150 businesses spread across healthcare, renewable energy, petrochemicals and other industries such as real estate, construction and hospitality. With over 90,000 employees, ADH is a strategic contributor to the UAE economy and is committed to drive continuous growth for its stakeholders through investments in emerging businesses, supporting innovation and diversity.

For more information, please visit www.alphadhabi.com

About Metito

Impact. Sustainability. Innovation. Through its founding principles, Metito has established itself as a global leader, investor and operator of water, and wastewater assets. With a clear market-oriented approach, strong technical capabilities and a highly experienced management team, Metito has uniquely defined its leading industry proposition. Metito operates in 4 key business segments: Design & Build, Utilities, Operation & Maintenance, Chemical Solutions.

Metito is a pan-emerging market company operating across the entire water treatment value chain specializing in desalination, wastewater treatment, water reuse, and industrial solutions with a strong portfolio of projects across its key geographies. Metito is at the forefront of the water and wastewater industry, backed by 65 years of history, 4500 employees, experience in over 50 countries and over 20 offices globally.



Metito is a key enabler of the circular economy with a strong commitment to working with governments, industries, and communities to secure and manage their water needs. Given its high-value engineering capabilities, the company provides customized and sustainable infrastructure solutions and prides itself on having delivered tens of millions of cubic meters of treated water to its Municipal and Industrial clients.



Metito is a pioneer in the water industry. The company was the first to introduce the reverse osmosis technology for desalination outside the USA in 1972 and has been innovating ever since and paving the way for the first Public-Private Partnership agreements to deliver water and wastewater solutions to several countries including, Saudi Arabia, The United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Egypt, Uzbekistan, Rwanda, and Serbia.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Alpha Dhabi Holding

Archana Koka

Investor Relations Officer

IR@alphadhabi.com



Metito Holdings

Reem Saleh

Head of Communications

E: reem.saleh@metito.com



Weber Shandwick

Mary Khamasmieh

Head of Public Affairs

E: mkhamasmieh@webershandwick.com