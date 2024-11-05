UAE : Luxury fashion and lifestyle brand Alo Yoga opened its latest sanctuary today at the Galleria Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi, in partnership with Alshaya Group, one of the world’s leading international retail franchise operators.

Alo’s newest location brings the latest luxury activewear collections for both men and women to full display, providing a holistic experience for those who appreciate the intersection of style, comfort, and holistic wellness.

“We're thrilled to introduce Alo Yoga to Abu Dhabi, a city that values luxury and mindful living. This expansion marks a significant step in our mission to provide the UAE with superior activewear and wellness offerings. Following our successful launches in Kuwait, Dubai, and Doha, we're excited to connect with more customers and continue our growth throughout the GCC.” said Rebecca Jobo, President of Wellness Division at Alshaya Group, at the opening.

Founded in 2007 in Los Angeles by Danny Harris and Marco DeGeorge, Alo has rapidly become one of the fastest growing luxury activewear brands globally, capturing the hearts of celebrities, yogis, and fashion-forward individuals alike. With a commitment to mindful movement, inspiring wellness, and building community, Alo has established itself as a leader in activewear design and sustainable practices.

Following its launch in Kuwait in 2022, Alo Yoga has continued its GCC expansion with stores in The Dubai Mall in UAE, and Doha Festival City in Qatar. Customers in Abu Dhabi and across the GCC can also shop the latest Alo styles online at https://www.aloyoga.ae/

About Alo

Alo Yoga (Alo) is a Los Angeles-based premium lifestyle brand specializing in luxury activewear with a mission to spread mindful movement, inspire wellness and create community. Since launching in 2007, Alo has become a global leader in activewear design and franchised fabrics. Since day one, Alo has been eco-aware and has been W.R.A.P. Certified in a humane and sweat-shop-free environment. An acronym for Air, Land, and Ocean, Alo has a studio-to-street mentality that transcends fashion and goes beyond the mat. Alo is available online at www.aloyoga.com and Alo Sanctuaries in Los Angeles, New York, Miami, San Diego, Scottsdale, Austin, and select retailers.

Today, Alo operates 115 stores throughout the world and ships globally via its website.

About Alshaya Group

Alshaya Group is a dynamic family-owned enterprise, first established in Kuwait in 1890. With a consistent record of growth and innovation, Alshaya Group is one of the world’s leading brand franchise operators, offering an unparalleled choice of well-loved international brands to customers,

Alshaya Group’s portfolio extends across MENA, Türkiye, and Europe, with thousands of stores, cafes, restaurants, and leisure destinations, as well as a large-scale online and digital business.

Operating in multiple sectors including Fashion, Food, Health & Beauty, Pharmacy, Home Furnishings and Leisure & Entertainment, Alshaya Group colleagues are united by a commitment to authentically deliver great customer service and brand experiences.

Fresh, modern, and relevant, Alshaya’s constantly evolving portfolio reflects the choices and lifestyle of its customers. From flagship stores and restaurants in prestige malls, through to local coffee shops, drive-thrus and online, Alshaya Group brings customers the brands they love in the places they want to be. Brands such as Starbucks, H&M, Mothercare, Debenhams, American Eagle Outfitters, P.F. Chang’s, The Cheesecake Factory, The Body Shop, M.A.C, Victoria’s Secret, Boots, Pottery Barn and KidZania.