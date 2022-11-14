Riyadh, KSA: Almosafer, the Middle East’s leading travel brand, has opened a new branch at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah. The opening was attended by Fahad bin Mohamad Al Obailan, Vice President of Sales at Almosafer and Dr Turki bin Maalawi Al-Theeb, Director General of Public Relations at Jeddah Airports Company, on behalf of Ayman Abo Abah, CEO of Jeddah Airports Company.

The opening of the new branch adds to Almosafer’s growing network of retail stores across Saudi Arabia, aligning with Almosafer’s omni-channel strategy which aims to redefine customers’ travel booking journey across multiple online and offline touchpoints. Located in terminal 1, Almosafer’s new branch will provide customers with easy access to Almosafer’s wide range of products and services.

Dr. Turki bin Maalawi Al-Theeb, Director General of Public Relations at Jeddah Airports Company, said: “The opening of Almosafer branch is part of the strategic partnerships that Jeddah Airports is keen to implement in order to enhance services provided at the airport. We continue to develop and look for ways to elevate passengers’ experiences by providing the diverse services offered by our leading partners. We are thankful for the Almosafer team providing the best solutions and booking services for flight and hotel reservations.”

Fahad bin Mohamad Al Obailan, Vice President of Sales at Almosafer, said: “King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah is one of the busiest airports in the Kingdom. Opening the Almosafer branch in the airport is a great milestone, as we aim to serve our customers through all Almosafer omni-channels across all Saudi Arabia’s cities and airports, Kuwait, and all GCC countries in the future. In addition to serving our consumer travellers, this branch will also serve Almosafer Business customers, and can provide Umrah services as well.”

-Ends-

About Almosafer:

Almosafer is the Middle East’s leading travel brand, catering to the needs of discerning travellers from Saudi Arabia, the region and beyond.

As a fully-fledged omni-channel travel services provider, Almosafer offers a seamless user experience for travel bookings for consumers, corporate & government partners and VIP travellers across state-of-the-art online platforms, call centres, WhatsApp and retail locations with 24/7 travel advisory.

