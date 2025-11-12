Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Almosafer, Saudi Arabia’s leading travel company (part of Seera Group), and Amadeus, a leading travel technology provider, have strengthened their partnership with a renewed commitment that sets a new benchmark for AI-powered innovation, automation, and content exchange across the travel ecosystem, which was announced at the inaugural TOURISE Summit in Riyadh today.

This new phase of collaboration will focus on pushing the boundaries of travel technology to deliver smarter, more personalised, and touchless journeys, reinforcing both companies’ support for Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s ambition to establish itself as a global tourism hub.

At the heart of the partnership is the use of Amadeus’ AI and data analytics capabilities to unlock hyper-personalised offers, predictive recommendations, and tailored travel options for Almosafer’s customers. Enhanced content distribution will ensure that global travellers can access rich, localised inventory curated by Almosafer, matched to their preferences and powered by AI-driven insights.

In hospitality, the collaboration will strategically activate Amadeus Value Hotels (AVH), enhanced with machine learning for dynamic hotel content curation to deliver more accurate, transparent, and high-quality accommodation options. In parallel, airport services will evolve with opportunities to integrate AI-enabled digital check-in, smart boarding passes, and predictive disruption management directly into Almosafer’s platforms - creating a seamless end-to-end journey.

The companies are also advancing innovation in payments through Amadeus Outpayce, collaborating to bring virtual card solutions to scale across the ecosystem. By leveraging Outpayce’s capabilities, the renewed partnership aims to deliver greater efficiency, trust, and automation in travel payments, unlocking new value for both suppliers and partners.

Building on years of collaboration across distribution and advanced travel solutions, Almosafer and Amadeus are now taking their partnership further with an ambitious focus on NDCX adoption. Almosafer intends to lead the way in the Kingdom by scaling NDC retailing in collaboration with airlines and Amadeus. The aim is to create a flagship NDC use case that can serve as a model for the wider region - ultimately enhancing choice, personalisation, and efficiency for travellers in Saudi Arabia and beyond.

Commenting on the announcement, Muzzammil Ahussain, CEO of Almosafer (part of Seera Group), said: “This renewed phase of our collaboration with Amadeus is about raising the bar and about shaping the future of travel for Saudi Arabia and the wider region. By harnessing innovation and deeper partnerships, we are creating seamless, transparent, and more personalised journeys for our customers, while building the digital infrastructure that supports the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. Together, we are not just enhancing the way people book and travel - we are helping to redefine the region’s tourism ecosystem and set new global benchmarks for innovation.”

Maher Koubaa, Executive Vice President Travel Unit and Managing Director EMEA at Amadeus IT Group, added: “Almosafer has been a trusted partner for many years, and this reinvigorated commitment reflects our shared ambition to drive meaningful change across the travel ecosystem. By combining Amadeus’ global reach and advanced technology with Almosafer’s market leadership in Saudi Arabia and the wider region, we are accelerating the innovation needed to support Vision 2030 and deliver world-class travel experiences.”

This next phase of a strategic partnership underscores both companies’ ongoing investment in AI-driven technology, automation, personalisation, payments, and distribution innovation, ensuring that travellers and partners in Saudi Arabia and the wider region benefit from smarter, faster, and more seamless journeys.

TOURISE is the world's premier platform for shaping the future of global tourism, bringing together global leaders from across multiple sectors to redefine the industry.

About Almosafer (part of Seera Group)

Saudi Arabia’s Leading Travel Company

Elevating the journey for travellers from, to & within Saudi Arabia, the region & beyond, while harnessing Seera Group’s 40+ years of expertise, Almosafer supports Saudi Arabia’s vision as a national champion for tourism.

Through its portfolio of businesses, Almosafer caters to every vertical across the travel & tourism ecosystem. A holistic travel platform built on the foundation of data, technology, and scalability, we serve all travel sectors from consumer to corporate & government, while enabling inbound tourism for leisure and religious travel. Almosafer elevates travel experiences through multiple businesses operating under the Almosafer umbrella:

• Almosafer, the Middle East’s leading travel brand, offers consumers seamless user experiences for domestic and international travel bookings through its omni-channel offerings. As a dedicated service solution, Almosafer Concierge addresses the needs of VIP and high-end clients through bespoke services.

• Almosafer Business caters to corporate & government entities with travel management solutions

• Almosafer Activities, the first-ever holistic tours and activities marketplace for the Saudi market, offering things to do across the Kingdom for travellers from Saudi Arabia and beyond.

• Discover Saudi is the Kingdom’s leading Destination Management Company, specializing in inbound travel, tour operations, MICE services and online distribution.

• Mawasim is a Hajj & Umrah tour operator, offering high-quality end-to-end travel arrangements and simplified sourcing for external agents in key international source markets.

​​​​​​​https://corporate.almosafer.com