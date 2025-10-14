Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Almasar Alshamil Education, the leading provider of specialist and private higher education in the GCC, has today signed a non-binding Heads of Terms (HoT) agreement, with Heriot-Watt University for the establishment of Heriot-Watt University Saudi Arabia, subject to definitive agreements and regulatory approvals.

Founded in 1821 and headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland, Heriot-Watt University serves over 25,000 students across five campuses, including two international locations. The University is consistently ranked among the world’s leading institutions in its core disciplines of Engineering, Technology, Business, and Finance. With a strong focus on graduate outcomes, Heriot-Watt ranks first in Scotland and second in the United Kingdom for employability, while earning international recognition for its pioneering research in areas such as Robotics and Artificial Intelligence, Energy, and Health and Care Technologies.

The University is also renowned for its extensive partnerships and community engagement, maintaining long-standing collaborations with over 200 institutions worldwide, and housing Scotland’s National Sports Performance Centre, Oriam, as well as the National Robotarium, the UK’s national centre for robotics and AI research.

Under the agreed terms, Almasar Alshamil Education will serve as the financial and strategic partner for the project, while Heriot-Watt University will provide academic and institutional leadership. The partnership aims to deliver world-class higher education, foster innovation and research, and actively contribute to the ambitions of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. Students enrolled at Heriot-Watt University Saudi Arabia will also benefit from access to the institution’s “Go Global” initiative, which allows students to study across any of the University’s global campuses. The HoT is non-binding and is subject to entry into definitive agreements and obtaining the requisite regulatory approvals.

The signing ceremony took place in London in the presence of His Excellency Bandar Salman B. Alsudairy, Chargé d’Affaires A.I. of the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in the United Kingdom, alongside senior delegations from both institutions and representatives of the Saudi Arabian, British, and Scottish Governments.

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman of Almasar Alshamil Education, commented:

“Our partnership with Heriot-Watt University represents a significant milestone in Almasar Alshamil Education’s ongoing mission to expand access to high-quality education across the GCC. As the region’s largest private provider of higher education—serving over 17,500 students through our leading institutions, Abu Dhabi University and Middlesex University Dubai,—we are proud to deepen our impact through this strategic collaboration.

In addition to our leadership in higher education, we are equally committed to inclusive learning across all stages of education. Through our business HDC, we are the leading provider of special education needs in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, delivering vital support and tailored learning experiences to students with diverse needs.

This partnership, alongside our broader portfolio, reflects our continued dedication to empowering learners of all backgrounds and creating inclusive, future-focused educational environments across the region.”

Mr. Bruce Pritchard, Chair of Court, Heriot-Watt University, added:

“We are delighted to be working with Almasar Alshamil Education, a partner that shares our commitment to international collaboration, knowledge exchange, and academic excellence. This partnership will build on our many years of experience in trans-national education and is aligned to our newly developed strategy, Strategy 2035. Almasar’s scale, expertise, and leadership in higher education make them an ideal partner. Together, we plan to deliver high-quality education, to enhance research opportunities, and to equip students with the skills and experiences needed to thrive in a dynamic global landscape. This partnership underscores our shared dedication to shaping future-ready graduates who will contribute meaningfully to society both locally and globally.”

About Almasar Alshamil Education

Almasar Alshamil Education (Almasar Education) is the leading provider of specialist education in the GCC, comprising the largest private provider of Special Education Needs (SEN) in Saudi Arabia and top provider of Higher Education in the UAE. Almasar Education’s portfolio includes Human Development Company, offering SEN education and care services covering education, medical, and rehabilitation services across an extensive footprint in KSA; MDX Dubai, the first overseas campus of the internationally renowned Middlesex University in London located in Dubai; and NEMA Holding, a leading provider of higher education across five campuses in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Dubai, including Abu Dhabi University and Liwa University. The company strives to improve the quality of specialized education to underserved sectors while simultaneously making it more accessible and affordable for children and young adults. Aligned with the national objectives of Saudi Arabia and the UAE, Almasar Education contributes to the growth of the region’s skilled human capital.

About Heriot-Watt University

Heriot-Watt University is a global research-led university based in in Edinburgh, Scotland, with five campuses in Edinburgh, the Scottish Borders, Orkney, Dubai and Malaysia. Over 25,000 students from 154 countries are currently studying with us and we have more than 173,000 alumni in 190 countries. We are specialists in business, engineering, design and the physical, social, sports, environmental and life sciences subjects which make a real impact on the world and society. Heriot-Watt was founded in Edinburgh in 1821 as the world’s first mechanics institute. In 1966, it became a university by Royal Charter. The university is named after 18th century Scottish engineer and inventor James Watt and 16th century Scottish philanthropist and goldsmith George Heriot. 86.8% of Heriot-Watt's research is classed as world-leading and internationally excellent in the Research Excellence Framework 2021 – the UK’s system for assessing the excellence of research in UK higher education providers.

The university runs 113 undergraduate programmes and 170 postgraduate programmes across six academic schools and Edinburgh Business School. Edinburgh Business School is one of the world's largest providers of postgraduate business education, with 49,000 alumni across 158 countries.