Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Almarai Company has signed a cooperation agreement with the Social Development Bank to launch the "Almarai Chefs Program" aimed at strengthening and empowering owners of very small cooking projects in the Riyadh region, as part of its support and encouragement for entrepreneurs.

The agreement was signed by the CEO of Almarai Company, Mr. Abdullah bin Nasser Al Bader, and the CEO of the Social Development Bank, Engineer Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Humaidi. The agreement included several areas of cooperation between the two parties.

The agreement stipulates that Almarai will commit to financing cooking training projects and contributing to the identification of targeted activities for financing and training, providing food products, equipment, and tools for projects participating in the program, while the Social Development Bank - represented by the Dulani Business Center - provides solutions and services to qualify the targeted group through empowerment and development programs, in addition to nominating productive family projects to join the program in cooperation with Almarai.

The CEO of Almarai Mr. Abdullah bin Nasser Al Bader expressed his happiness to cooperate with the Social Development Bank to launch the Almarai Chefs Program, which will contribute significantly to empowering emerging entrepreneurs in the food sector, stressing that the program will have a positive impact on owners of very small cooking projects, by supporting them continuously and enhancing their contribution to the development of this vital sector.

The CEO of the Social Development Bank, Engineer Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Humaidi, said: "The cooperation agreement with Almarai Company targets owners of very small projects in the cooking and productive families sector in the Riyadh region, in an effort to develop small businesses and contribute to their transformation into sustainable projects, and achieve a tangible economic return for the participating projects, as we focus permanently on supporting innovators to launch qualitative projects that we are proud of in the food and cooking sector in the Kingdom."

*Source: AETOSWire

