Riyadh – Almajdouie Motors Company, the authorized agent for Peugeot and Citroen in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, participated in the Saudi Warehousing and Logistics Expo, held at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre, from 02 to 04 September 2024, with the support of the Federation of Saudi Chambers.

Almajdouie’s participation in Saudi Arabia’s largest logistics event marks an important step toward strengthening its presence in the Saudi market and reaffirms its commitment to meeting the needs of the logistics sector.

This participation aligns with Almajdouie Motors Company’s expansion strategy, aimed at providing the latest solutions and vehicles that keep pace with market developments and customer needs. The Saudi Warehousing and Logistics Expo offers an ideal platform to showcase cutting-edge innovations in transportation and logistics services.

In the presence of the Chairman of the Federation of Saudi Chambers, Mr. Hassan Alhwaizy, Almajdouie Motors Company unveiled two new models: the Peugeot Partner and the Citroen Berlingo 2025. These models were designed to cater to the Saudi market, combining high performance and superior reliability, making them the ideal choice for logistics and commercial operations. Both models boast numerous advantages, including a spacious cabin, practical design, powerful performance, and advanced technology.

Almajdouie Peugeot and Citroen emphasized the importance of this event as an opportunity to engage with customers and partners in the Saudi market, with the aim of strengthening these partnerships and providing the best solutions to meet the needs of the Kingdom’s logistics sector.

