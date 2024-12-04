Suhar — SOHAR Port and Freezone is pleased to announce the inauguration of Allied Ondock Container Services LLC, alongside the signing of an expansion agreement valued at approximately 2.6 million USD. The new container depot initially covers 3 hectares, with the contract for this development signed in June 2023. Whilst we inaugurate the first plot, at the same time we sign a contract for an expansion of an additional 2 hectares. This development aims to enhance operational efficiency and capacity, meeting the rising demand for advanced container depot services in the region.

Allied Ondock, a subsidiary of the Singapore-based Allied Container Group, aims to optimize logistics operations by offering a range of services, including container depot, repair, inspection, and washing/cleaning facilities. The additional plot will expand the company’s warehousing capacity. Allied Ondock will facilitate the transfer of containers from Hutchison Ports Sohar, unloading cargo in their warehouse before returning the empty containers for further dispatch. This initiative addresses the rising demand for container depot services in the region, supporting over 20 shipping lines that call weekly. The collaboration strengthens SOHAR Port’s integrated logistics capabilities, reinforcing its position as a leading global logistics hub.

The inauguration of Allied Ondock’s operations marks a transformative step for Oman’s economy," said Emile Hoogsteden, Chief Executive Officer of SOHAR Port. "By enhancing our logistics capabilities, we are not only connecting businesses to global markets but positioning Oman as a key player in international trade. This partnership will drive economic diversification, strengthen our role as a vital logistics hub, and ultimately benefit the wider community, supporting Oman’s Vision 2040.

This initiative complements SOHAR Port’s impressive growth, with container volumes increasing by 21% in Q3 2024 compared to Q3 2023. This growth is further supported by the introduction of an innovative land-bridge solution that strengthens the port’s global logistics capabilities.

The integration of Allied Containers’ advanced technologies and expertise is expected to significantly enhance SOHAR Port’s operational capacity, reduce turnaround times, and elevate service excellence. 'This strategic partnership allows us to introduce our advanced container handling solutions to a key logistics hub in the Middle East,' said Lim Kian Chin, Owner of Allied Ondock Container Services Group. 'By enhancing our services at SOHAR Port, we are not only contributing to its growth but also providing a competitive edge for its tenants. This superior service will empower shipping lines at SOHAR to optimize their operations and improve efficiency.'

By leveraging the strategic location of the port and the global network of Allied Ondock Group's services, this agreement represents a significant addition to our offerings, enhancing our position as a competitive and integrated logistics hub. Moreover, the presence of an expert service operator at SOHAR Port will strengthen its advantages and streamline container handling operations.

About SOHAR Port and Freezone

As one of the world's most rapidly growing integrated industrial and logistics projects, SOHAR Port and Freezone capitalizes on its strategic location to cement its status as a crucial logistics hub in the region and globally. A unique collaboration between the Port of Rotterdam and ASYAD Group marks it as a key mega-project in Oman, offering a range of services including logistics, petrochemicals, metals, and the region's first dedicated agro terminal. With over 20 years of operation, SOHAR is the main gateway for Oman’s import and export, contributing 2.1% to the nation’s GDP and creating almost 36,000 jobs. Committed to sustainable development and advanced technology, SOHAR is modernizing logistics infrastructure in line with the economic diversification goals of Oman’s 2040 Vision.

Allied Ondock Container Services LLC

Established in 1975, Allied Container Group, the mother company of Allied Ondock Container Services, has quickly developed a global reputation as a secure, high-quality facility and expanded its range of services to an increasing number of the port’s shipping lines. The company provides services to renowned shipping line partners, including Maersk Line, the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), Hapag-Lloyd, Hyundai Merchant Marine, Cosco Shipping, OOCL, and many more international and regional shipping lines.