Cairo – A leading software and software development services company, has announced the launch of its second annual forum, which witnessed wide participation from the company's employees and strategic partners.

Founded in 2018, Aljuriza has since expanded its presence to several countries, including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and most recently, Oman.

During the forum, the company highlighted its achievements over the past year, noting that its team has grown to more than 350 engineers across its branches. The number of users of its products worldwide has exceeded 22 million.

Aljuriza also reaffirmed its commitment to community development through training programs, having trained over 600 individuals through summer internship programs. Many of these trainees have been employed by Aljuriza or other companies.

Additionally, the company announced the launch of its free training program for employees' children, aimed at preparing children aged 7 to 13 for future careers in programming over a three-year period.

In his keynote speech during the forum, Eng. Mohamed El Damouhy, CEO of Aljuriza, stated:

"We are proud of the growth, expansion, and success we have achieved over the past years. These accomplishments are the result of the dedication of our outstanding team and constructive strategic partnerships.

Our goal is not only to deliver innovative software solutions but also to contribute to building a thriving tech community by training the next generation and preparing them for a technology-driven future."

El Damouhy highlighted the importance of Aljuriza as part of Egypt's thriving digital economy, which has seen remarkable growth in recent years. According to a recent government report, Egypt’s digital exports reached $6.2 billion in the fiscal year 2022/2023, compared to $4.9 billion in 2021/2022, representing an increase of approximately 26.5%.

El Damouhy emphasized that Aljuriza remains committed to its strategy of expansion and innovation, with a focus on developing human resources and enhancing its position as a trusted global technology partner.

Core Services and Offerings

The forum also featured an overview of Aljuriza’s core services, which cater to diverse market needs, including:

Outsourcing Services: Providing specialized technical teams to execute diverse projects for various companies, with full human resource management by Aljuriza.

Product Development and Launch: Acting as an incubator for innovative startups by developing and launching a variety of products.

Comprehensive Technical Support: Offering full technical and support services for major companies inside and outside Egypt, bolstering its position in local and international markets.

About Aljuriza

Founded in 2018, Aljuriza is a leading provider of integrated software solutions and software development services. The company is dedicated to delivering technological innovations that drive digital transformation for organizations worldwide.