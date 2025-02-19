Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: IBM and Alinma Bank announce that Alinma Bank, a leading financial institution in Saudi Arabia, has adopted IBM's advanced hybrid cloud and AI integration technologies. This move aims to enhance Alinma Bank's IT infrastructure and launch a pioneering Application Programming Interface (API) Platform. This development supports the Kingdom's Vision 2030, which focuses on digital transformation and innovation.

Alinma Bank has achieved a high level of maturity in adopting modern, agile integrations. Its centralized API repository currently serves as a mission-critical component within the Bank’s IT architecture, supporting nearly all banking channels, from retail to B2B. This collaboration with IBM aligns with Alinma’s 2025 Transformation Strategy, which aims to generate new revenue streams and provide corporate customers and fintech partners with seamless access to advanced digital solutions.

Through IBM Cloud Pak® for Integration, IBM API Connect®, Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud, and IBM DataPower, Alinma’s API platform delivers a secure, scalable infrastructure for fintechs and SMEs, enhancing user experience and broadening the bank’s reach within the financial services sector. This centralized API marketplace will allow fintechs to access critical data easily, positioning Alinma as a leader in fintech innovation and enabling new revenue streams through paid API services that strengthen its role in Saudi Arabia’s digital economy.

The platform’s deployment streamlined the integration of key internal systems, including onboarding, pricing, and payment processes, with IBM's API Connect, the central solution in this architecture, simplifying complex setups to provide consistent, reliable services. Alinma has built a high-performance system that offers secure, compliant data access across all channels by integrating IBM's Cloud Pak for Integration, which combines traditional and modern styles. Furthermore, IBM’s API Connect along with the scalable deployment capabilities of Red Hat OpenShift, enables Alinma to maintain a secure, centralized repository for critical financial data while ensuring compliance and consistency throughout its API lifecycle.

This robust collaboration will aid Alinma Bank meet their regulatory standards for data privacy and security while adapting to evolving demands in the fintech sector with modern, customer-centric services.

“IBM is a valuable, trusted partner in our journey to becoming one of the kingdom's most agile and responsive financial institutions,” said Yasser AlOufi, Chief Information Officer at Alinma Bank. “As an innovation-driven bank, we are dedicated to delivering world-class offerings that empower our clients and partners to succeed. Our new API platform exemplifies this focus, providing corporate customers and fintech partners with competitive, secure, and accessible digital services that support their growth and resilience.”

“At IBM, we are honored to be a technology partner in Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation, committed to providing solutions that meet our clients’ needs and contribute to the nation’s success,” said Fahad Alanazi, General Manager, IBM Saudi Arabia. “For years, we have worked to do exactly that, and today, as we advance into an increasingly digital era, we are even more committed to ensuring that leading entities such as Alinma Bank are best placed to accomplish their future goals. Our collaboration on the API Monetization platform unlocks greater potential for Saudi fintechs and SMEs. We look forward to our continued partnership as Alinma paves the way for innovation in the Kingdom’s financial services sector.”

Alinma Bank is a market leader in dynamic and innovative Shariah-compliant banking and financial services.

Founded in 2006, Alinma Bank has a strong track record of supporting the national economy and helping individuals and businesses achieve their goals and aspirations.

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise.

