Abu Dhabi, UAE – Ali & Sons Group, one of the UAE’s most respected and diversified conglomerates, today announced its participation in Make it in the Emirates 2025, reaffirming its commitment to advancing sustainable industrial growth, innovation, and in-country value creation (ICV)— fully aligned with key national initiatives, including the UAE Net Zero by 2050 target and the Operation 300bn industrial strategy.

Scheduled to take place from 19-22 May at the at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the event will serve as a strategic platform for the Group to showcase its capabilities across manufacturing, engineering, and infrastructure development. As part of its participation, the Group will unveil a series of new product innovations, highlight major project milestones, and announce strategic partnerships—most notably, the Energy & Industrial Group’s recent success in securing key supply contracts with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

Commenting on the Group’s participation, H.E. Shamis Ali Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman & Group Managing Director of Ali & Sons Holding, said: “As a proudly homegrown enterprise, Ali & Sons is fully aligned with the UAE’s long-term vision for industrial leadership, economic diversification, and sustainable development. Our participation in Make it in the Emirates 2025 reflects a strategic ambition to contribute meaningfully to the creation of a future-ready industrial ecosystem. Through the adoption of advanced technologies, strategic partnerships with like-minded organizations, investment in sustainable innovation, and the development of a skilled national talent pool, we are committed to shaping the next phase of the UAE’s industrial transformation.”

At the exhibition, Ali & Sons will present a unified display of its industrial capabilities, underscoring its robust ICV generation through four of its principal subsidiaries:

Ali & Sons Oilfield Supplies & Services (ASOS): ASOS is the foundation upon which the Group was built, proudly serving the energy sector since its inception. From its 50,000m² facility in Abu Dhabi, the company provides integrated solutions for oilfield Industry. It also includes Ali & Sons Oilfield Equipment & Machinery (ASOEM) the manufacturing & industrial arm of the company, further enhancing the Group’s capabilities in delivering specialised services that support the Energy, and industrial sectors with high efficiency of locally manufactured products and precise reliability. Both companies remain committed to utilising local resources and enhancing In-Country value. Ali & Sons Marine Engineering Factory (ASMEF) and Emarat Aloula Industries (EAI): ASMEF/EAI showcase comprehensive capabilities in the marine and oil & gas sectors. Since 2009, high-quality services in repair, fabrication, and construction have been delivered from one of the UAE’s largest and most advanced marine facilities. With state-of-the-art workshops and a commitment to the highest global standards, excellence meets innovation — where quality sets sail. Emarat Aloula Contracting (EAC): EAC will exhibit its capabilities in executing large-scale energy infrastructure projects, with a focus on environmentally responsible contracting methodologies that support national sustainability objectives. Ali & Sons Contracting (ASC): ASC will present its expertise in the delivery of civil and industrial projects through the application of smart and sustainable construction practices. The subsidiary will also highlight its continued investments in workforce development and the adoption of advanced construction technologies.

For more information on Ali & Sons, please visit https://www.ali-sons.com/.

About Ali & Sons Holding LLC

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Ali & Sons Holding LLC is a diversified, family-owned conglomerate with over four decades of excellence. Under the leadership of H.E. Ali bin Khalfan Al Mutawa Al Dhaheri, the Group has played a pivotal role in advancing the UAE’s economic development across key sectors.

The Group’s operations are structured across three core divisions—Automotive, Energy & Industrial, and Real Estate, Retail & Investments—each dedicated to driving innovation, delivering quality, and supporting the UAE’s vision for sustainable growth and national progress.