Kuwait City: Ali Alghanim and Sons Automotive Company has successfully opened its newest BMW showroom in Al Jahra Governate, further expanding its presence locally. Proudly showcasing the latest line-up of BMW’s dynamic, high-end vehicles, the new showroom also features a range of world-class facilities, including a dedicated sales service centre and spare parts hub.

The showroom’s opening was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted on-site with Dr. Hamid Haqparwar, Managing Director of BMW Middle East and Eng. Fahad Ali Alghanim, Chairman of Ali Alghanim Sons Automotive Company KSCP. Present also at the inauguration was Mr. Yousef Al Qatami, Vice Chairman and CEO of Ali Alghanim Sons Automotive Company KSCP and Mr. Yousef Mustafa, Managing Director of Ali Alghanim and Sons Automotive Company WLL.

“Our partnership with BMW continues to flourish, sustained by an unwavering commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction,” commented Eng. Fahad Ali Alghanim on the ceremony and launch of the BMW showroom. “The establishment of the newest BMW showroom in Al Jahra is yet another celebration of our long-lasting, 36-year partnership with BMW and we are proud to work in cohesion to further expand our operations.”

As the official importer and distributor of BMW in Kuwait, the launch of the newest BMW showroom, and the third in total across Kuwait, perfectly aligns with Ali Alghanim and Son’s vision to continually improve its services and extend access to BMW vehicles’ sales and service within the country. The ceremony follows the final stages of construction for the 2000 square meter showroom, and its attached service centre, which was completed on September 30th, 2022.

“We have always regarded Al Jahra as one of the fastest growing Governates in the country and our strategy seeks to continually shorten the gap between our customers and the world-class products and services that we represent,” added Eng. Fahad Ali Alghanim. “This vision has been consistently acted upon in the past through our 12 remote satellite service centres situated around Kuwait to better serve patrons in all areas of the country. Moving forward, we remain grounded in our foundational principles to provide seamless access to services and ensure our customers’ needs and wants are always fulfilled.”

