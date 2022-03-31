Dubai: AlHuda Centre of Islamic Banking and Economics United Arab Emirates and The Institute of Bankers of the Gambia signed a memorandum of understanding for mutually enhancing capacity for Islamic Finance in West Africa. The MoU is signed by Mr. Muhammad Zubair Mughal, Chief Executive Officer, AlHuda-CIBE and Dr. Seeku A K Jaabi First Deputy Governor Central Bank of the Gambia who is also Chairman of the Institute of Bankers of the Gambia. It was signed on the occasion of 8th African Islamic Finance Summit which is hosted by Gambia in collaboration with the Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment, Central Bank of the Gambia and Heeno International organized by AlHuda CIBE-UAE.

On this occasion Dr. Seeku A k Jaabi first deputy governor said that we have an institution for foundation to chartered capacity building for banking and now apart from the other we have an excellent globally recognized partner for the particular area in Islamic finance. It will enhance our capacity in Islamic finance development and also increase the worth of your credentials. The main objective for this MoU is for knowledge sharing and promoting Islamic finance through highly professional certified courses.

Muhammad Zubair Mughal, CEO AlHuda CIBE said that we are delicately working in different countries for capacity building programs; in our online distance learning program department we have students’ more than hundred countries. We also have some physical collaboration in different parts of the world. Now in Gambia we are collaborating with an institute of bankers of finance courses for introducing special Certified Islamic finance programs. It will be value added for both institutions for playing vital role for the development of Islamic finance in region.

