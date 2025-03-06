Dubai – UAE: AlHuda Centre of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE) proudly announces the commencement of its 8th Global Virtual Internship Program, furthering its mission to develop global expertise in Islamic Banking and Finance. This initiative has successfully attracted 250 participants from across 40 countries, offering a two-month immersive learning experience designed for professionals from various financial sectors, including banking, insurance, microfinance, capital markets, and students pursuing careers in finance.

Since its inception during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Global Virtual Internship Program has provided a robust platform for individuals seeking in-depth knowledge of Islamic finance. Now, with its 8th batch, AlHuda CIBE continues its legacy of fostering financial literacy in regions where Islamic banking awareness remains limited. By bridging these knowledge gaps, the program aims to nurture professionals who can contribute effectively to the global Islamic finance industry.

To support this initiative, AlHuda CIBE has organized a series of seven free webinars between March and April 2025, covering a wide range of crucial topics within Islamic banking, finance, and FinTech. These webinars are designed to provide insights into the latest trends, governance structures, and financial instruments, helping participants develop a comprehensive understanding of the sector. The sessions will cover:

Islamic Banking and Zakat Governance for NGO Leaders (March 10, 2025) – Featuring Mufti Abdul Qadir Barkatulla (Sharia Advisor, Islamic Bank of Britain) and Prof. Dr. Mohammad Kabir Hassan (Professor of Finance, University of New Orleans, USA).

(March 10, 2025) – Featuring (Sharia Advisor, Islamic Bank of Britain) and (Professor of Finance, University of New Orleans, USA). Development of Islamic Banking and Finance in CIS (Russian Language) (March 15, 2025) – Led by Mr. Musaev Ruslan Makhmudovich (Chairman, Eco Islamic Bank, Kyrgyzstan) and Mr. Zafarjon Mustafaev (Chairman, Leasing Association of Uzbekistan).

(March 15, 2025) – Led by (Chairman, Eco Islamic Bank, Kyrgyzstan) and (Chairman, Leasing Association of Uzbekistan). Evolution and Global Growth of the Takaful & Re-Takaful Industry (March 18, 2025) – Featuring Mufti Aziz Ur Rehman (Head of Internal Shari’ah Control, Watania Takaful, UAE), Ms. Sumayya Hassan (CEO, Takaful Insurance of Africa, Kenya), and Mr. Muhammad Zubair (CEO, AlHuda CIBE, UAE).

(March 18, 2025) – Featuring (Head of Internal Shari’ah Control, Watania Takaful, UAE), (CEO, Takaful Insurance of Africa, Kenya), and (CEO, AlHuda CIBE, UAE). Structuring and Issuing Sukuk (March 20, 2025) – With Mr. Bashar AL-Natoor (Managing Director, Fitch Ratings), Dr. Ahcene Lahsasna (CEO, Salihin Shariah Advisory, Malaysia), and Mr. Maurizio Pastore (Group Head of Debt and Funds Listing, Euronext, Ireland).

(March 20, 2025) – With (Managing Director, Fitch Ratings), (CEO, Salihin Shariah Advisory, Malaysia), and (Group Head of Debt and Funds Listing, Euronext, Ireland). Global Shariah Governance in Islamic Banking and Finance: Aligning with AAOIFI Standards (March 25, 2025) – Led by Mr. Omar Mustafa Ansari (Secretary General, AAOIFI, Bahrain).

(March 25, 2025) – Led by (Secretary General, AAOIFI, Bahrain). The Future of FinTech, Blockchain and Cryptocurrency (April 12, 2025) – Featuring Mr. Muhammad Salman Anjum (CEO, Invoice Mate, UAE) and Mr. David Watts (CEO, Crypto Custody Trust, USA).

(April 12, 2025) – Featuring (CEO, Invoice Mate, UAE) and (CEO, Crypto Custody Trust, USA). Global Trends and Innovations: The Future of Islamic Microfinance for Financial Inclusion (April 19, 2025) – With Mr. Muhammad Zubair (CEO, AlHuda CIBE, UAE) and other renowned international speakers

To further enhance the learning experience of interns, AlHuda CIBE has also introduced five specialized online training sessions focusing on the practical and operational aspects of Islamic finance. These includes two-day virtual training programs will cover critical areas such as Islamic Micro, Agriculture & Rural Finance (March 6-7, 2025), Islamic Banking, Takaful, and Islamic Microfinance in French (March 11-12, 2025), Islamic Banking, Takaful, and Islamic Microfinance in Russian (March 14-15, 2025), Islamic FinTech – The Future of Finance (March 20-21, 2025), and Islamic Banking, Takaful, and Islamic Microfinance in English (March 25-26, 2025). These training sessions will allow participants to gain practical insights into Islamic financial operations, equipping them with the knowledge to navigate the industry effectively.

Mr. Muhammad Zubair, CEO of AlHuda CIBE, emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating, "Islamic finance holds the key to ethical, sustainable, and inclusive financial solutions. Through our Global Virtual Internship Program, we are developing a new generation of experts who will drive the industry forward, particularly in regions where Islamic banking is still emerging. By providing accessible education and professional training, we are shaping a stronger, globally connected Islamic financial ecosystem.”

AlHuda CIBE Virtual Internship Program has grown into one of the most sought-after initiatives in the field, attracting professionals from diverse backgrounds. The program’s emphasis on real-world applications, industry networking, and expert mentorship sets it apart as a leading platform for aspiring Islamic finance professionals.

AlHuda CIBE remains committed to advancing Islamic finance education and development a new wave of professionals ready to lead in the global financial market. Those interested in joining the Global Virtual Internship Program, upcoming webinars, or training sessions can visit www.alhudacibe.com or contact info@alhudacibe.com for further details.

About Alhuda CIBE:

AlHuda Center of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE) is a well-recognized name in Islamic banking and finance industry for research and provides state-of-the-art Advisory Consultancy and Education through various well-recognized modes viz. Islamic Financial Product Development, Shariah Advisory, Training Workshops, and Islamic Microfinance and Takaful Consultancies etc. side by side through our distinguished, generally acceptable and known Publications in Islamic Banking and Finance.

We are dedicated to serving the community as a unique institution, advisory and capacity building for the last twelve years. The prime goal has always been to remain stick to the commitments providing Services not only in UAE/Pakistan but all over the world. We have so far served in more than 100 Countries for the development of Islamic Banking and Finance industry. For further Details about AlHuda CIBE, please visit: www.alhudacibe.com.

