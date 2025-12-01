Lahore, Pakistan): AlHuda Centre of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE), a global leader in Islamic finance advisory and capacity building, successfully organized an International Exposure Visit to Pakistan, hosting delegates from nine different countries including Tajikistan, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Tanzania, Zanzibar, Guinea and Somaliland. The program commenced on 1st December 2025 in Islamabad and continued in Karachi. The visit aimed to provide hands-on learning opportunities, strengthen global collaboration, and showcase Pakistan’s advanced Islamic finance ecosystem.

The program commenced in Islamabad with classroom-based training sessions covering emerging trends, regulatory frameworks, risk management, Islamic financial instruments, and global best practices in Islamic banking and finance.

As part of the exposure component, the international delegation will visit leading institutions and stakeholders from Pakistan’s financial sector, including Pakistan Microfinance Network (PMN), Pakistan Fintech Network (PFN), Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) from Islamabad and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Meezan Bank Limited- Pakistan’s Premier Islamic Bank, Habib Metropolitan Bank, EFU Life Assurance Limited from Karachi. These visits will provide delegates with practical insights into Pakistan’s Islamic banking model, product innovation, and regulatory excellence.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Zubair Mughal emphasized the importance of Pakistan as a global hub of Islamic finance learning and knowledge-sharing. He added, “Pakistan has emerged as a Power House of Islamic Finance, demonstrating sustained double-digit growth, robust regulatory support, and a comprehensive Islamic finance ecosystem. This exposure visit is designed to help international professionals learn from Pakistan’s successful model. We believe that such collaboration promotes global financial inclusion, strengthens cross-border partnerships, and contributes to the worldwide growth of Islamic finance.”

He further appreciated the active engagement of the delegates and reaffirmed AlHuda CIBE’s commitment to supporting the global Islamic finance industry through advisory, and capacity-building initiatives.

AlHuda CIBE also received a special message from the Ambassador of Ethiopia to Pakistan, who praised the initiative and highlighted Pakistan’s leadership in Islamic finance. He said, “I commend AlHuda Centre of Islamic Banking and Finance for leading an Ethiopian Banking delegation to Pakistan to study Islamic Banking and Finance in Pakistan. Islamic Banking (IB) has recorded double-digit growth in Pakistan for many decades. The IB has now captured 21% share of total banking industry assets and 25% share of total banking deposits in Pakistan, reflecting the impressive success of IB. There are 6 full-fledged Islamic Banks in Pakistan and over 6000 Islamic Banking branches.

The IBs in Pakistan use innovative financing products such as Murabahah, Ijarah, Musharakah, Salam and Istisna. Pakistan has cutting-edge knowledge in IB regulation, new product development, capacity building, governance, and digital banking. Pakistan would like to share its knowledge in Islamic banking, which is according high priority to this sector.”

This exposure visits marks an important milestone in strengthening global cooperation between Pakistan and international markets, especially emerging Islamic finance economies such as Central Asia, Africa, and the Far East.

AlHuda CIBE remains committed to continuing such initiatives to promote global best practices, knowledge-sharing, and industry-wide development of Islamic banking, Takaful, and Islamic microfinance followed by Islamic capital market, Sukuk issuance and Islamic FinTech.

