Kuwait City, Kuwait: As part of a broader strategy to bring advanced energy solutions to Kuwait, Alghanim Industries (Kutayba Alghanim Group), one of the largest privately-owned companies in the region, is proud to announce the launch of BYD Auto Alghanim, bringing the global leader in new energy vehicles and power batteries to Kuwait. This launch marks a significant milestone in Kuwait’s automotive industry.

BYD Auto Alghanim is poised to transform the market with a range of advanced plug-in hybrids and fully electric vehicles designed to offer a sustainable and technologically advanced driving experience. Alghanim Industries will also provide home charging solutions and installations for all BYD Auto Alghanim customers, ensuring a seamless and convenient transition to electric mobility.

Kutayba Y. Alghanim, Executive Chairman of Alghanim Industries, stated: "Our partnership with BYD is a pivotal step as we embrace the future of sustainable mobility and green technology. By introducing BYD's advanced electric and new energy vehicles to Kuwait, we are offering our customers cutting-edge solutions that align with the country's vision for a more sustainable future.

"This partnership is aligned with a broader strategy to explore new opportunities in energy and sustainability, reaffirming our commitment to driving innovation and excellence in Kuwait's automotive industry and beyond."

As part of the brand reveal, BYD Auto Alghanim will be present at the Auto World Motor Show starting tomorrow until 28 September at the Kuwait International Fair, Mishref, Hall 6. Customers will have their first chance to engage with the BYD Auto Alghanim brand, explore the innovative lineup, and book a test drive for the latest models poised to redefine sustainable mobility in Kuwait. Attendees will experience firsthand the cutting-edge technology and exceptional performance that have established BYD as a global leader in sustainable automotive solutions.

In addition, Alghanim Industries is actively contributing to the development of Kuwait’s public EV charging infrastructure as one of the early members of a national committee focused on this effort. This involvement underscores the company’s role in supporting the growth of sustainable transportation in the country.

A Diverse Lineup of Advanced Vehicles

BYD Auto Alghanim will offer Kuwaiti consumers a range of plug-in hybrid vehicles as well as fully electric vehicles, each offering unique features and advanced technology:

BYD QIN PLUS DM-i: A plug-in hybrid sedan featuring an 18.3 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery and a 1.5L engine. It provides a total maximum output of 145 kW (194 hp) and 325 Nm of maximum torque, with an electric range of up to 95 km and a combine driving range of up to 795 km (WLTC). The BYD QIN PLUS DM-i accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in around 7.3 seconds and has a top speed of 185 km/h.

BYD SONG PLUS DM-i: A versatile plug-in hybrid SUV powered by a 1.5T engine paired with an electric motor, delivering a combined output of 270 kW (362 hp). It features an electric range of up to 80 km with a 18.3 kWh battery. It also gives a combined range of up to 890 km (WLTC). The BYD SONG PLUS DM-i offers advanced safety features and a spacious interior for a comfortable driving experience.

BYD HAN: A luxury electric sedan equipped with a 85.4 kWh battery, providing a range of up to 565 km on a single charge (WLTC). It can reach a top speed of 180 km/h and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds. The Han EV combines elegant design with cutting-edge technology, advanced safety features, and a state-of-the-art infotainment system.

BYD SEAL: An electric vehicle designed for various driving needs, featuring an 82.5 kWh battery that offers a range of up to 570 km on a single charge (WLTC). It includes a sleek design, comfortable interior, and innovative driver-assistance technologies, making it ideal for daily commutes and family outings.

BYD ATTO 3: A compact electric SUV with a 60.48 kWh battery, offering a range of up to 420 km (WLTC). It is equipped with a front electric motor producing 150 kW (201 hp) and 310 Nm of torque, ensuring a balanced and dynamic driving experience. The BYD ATTO 3 features a spacious interior with advanced infotainment and safety systems.

To mark the launch of BYD Auto Alghanim, special promotions and exclusive offers will be available for early adopters at the Auto World Motor Show and at the dedicated BYD showrooms in Al Rai and Fahaheel, opening in Q4, 2024. These showrooms will provide an immersive environment for customers to experience the full range of BYD’s advanced vehicles and technologies. For more information, visit the BYD Auto Alghanim’s website www.bydalghanim.com or account on social media, @BYDAlghanim