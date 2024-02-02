Made in only 33 exclusive units, which have already sold out, the new “two-seater” coupé combines the brand’s heritage and future as the symbol of noble Italian sportiness

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale has triumphed in the annual contest held by Quattroruote magazine since 2000. With an extraordinary 44.5% of votes, the exclusive “two-seater” won the special prize in the Dream category, confirming the appeal of a custom-built car based on the courage to dream.

Now in its 25th year, since 2022 the prestigious competition – won by Alfa Romeo – has been awarding three special prizes, in the Concept, Dream and Lifestyle categories. The candidates are sports cars or special series, excluded due to their appeal from the shortlist for the “New Car of the Year” award, a coveted title the Italian brand has won several times for the 147 (2001), MiTo (2009), Giulietta (2011), Giulia (2017), Stelvio (2018), and Tonale (2023).

In each of the three special categories, the editorial staff at Quattroruote select four cars and ask their readers to cast their votes on the magazine website and social media channels. The new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale took an overwhelming victory, ahead of three supercars from renowned international brands.

Made in only 33 exclusive units, which have already sold out, the new 33 Stradale is designed to be a unique, one-off work of art, thanks to an unprecedented level of customization. The new Alfa Romeo supercar is produced in collaboration with the Touring Superleggera coachbuilder according to a unique artisanal process, the highest quality standards, and obsessive attention to detail.

Its goal is to provide the most exciting driving experience and the immortal charm of an icon to a very small circle of enthusiasts, who have believed in the project ever since the outset. The new 33 Stradale was created at the newly founded Alfa Romeo “Bottega”, where the brand’s designers, engineers and historians first listened to potential buyers, then produced the car together, exactly the same way as in Renaissance artisan boutiques and in the 1960s workshops of renowned Italian coachbuilders.

Raffaele Russo, Alfa Romeo Country Manager, Italy stated: “We're proud to receive this prestigious award, bestowed on the new 33 Stradale by the readers of Quattroruote, genuine enthusiasts and experts in international motoring. To make a dream come true, the essential ingredient is a good dose of courage and a pinch of healthy madness. The same recipe resulted in the 1967 33 Stradale, to this day still considered by many as one of the most beautiful cars ever. With the same audacity and vision, Alfa Romeo has now created the new 33 Stradale, the “manifesto” of the Italian brand’s capabilities – now and in the future – in terms of style and driving experience.”