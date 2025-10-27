Cairo – ALEXBANK, part of the Intesa Sanpaolo Group – within the International Banks Division led by Paola Papanicolaou– has been honored with two prestigious awards from the global financial intelligence platform The Digital Banker, under the Global Retail Banking Innovation Awards 2025: “Best Mass Affluent Banking Offering” and “Outstanding Marketing Initiative for a New Product – Egypt.” These awards recognize ALEXBANK’s leadership in delivering innovative initiatives that cater to evolving customer needs and its commitment to supporting financial inclusion.

The “Best Mass Affluent Banking Offering” award recognizes the success of ALEXBANK’s “Premium” Segment, launched in 2024 and designed for individuals seeking a unique banking experience. The “Premium” Segment offers industry-leading return rates on current and savings accounts, alongside exclusive services—significantly exceeding market norms and enhancing the Bank’s competitive position. As a result, the Bank’s customer base in this segment grew notably, exceeding 200,000 customers as of September 2025.

The “Outstanding Marketing Initiative for a New Product – Egypt” award honors the impact of the “Save Your Money at ALEXBANK” campaign, launched in 2024, which promoted Ebda’ savings account targeting unbanked individuals. The account offers a secure and accessible savings tool with competitive returns. The campaign boosted trust in ALEXBANK and led to a 56% increase in account acquisition and a 65% growth in balances as of December 2024.

Mr. Paolo Vivona, CEO and Managing Director of ALEXBANK, stated: “We are proud of this global recognition, which reflects our ongoing efforts to foster inclusive banking and reach a broader, more diverse customer base, in line with the Intesa Sanpaolo Group’s strategy. The launch of our Premium banking segment has been met with strong demand from customers and the market, and we are extremely pleased with the initial results we have seen. As a key player in the Retail market in Egypt, we understand the unique needs of this segment and we believe that our value proposition and the unique marketing approach we have created towards it have made a real difference with customers.”