Sharjah, UAE: Alef Group, the leading real estate developer in Sharjah, is pleased to announce the opening of several unique and community-focused retailers at Al Mamsha Souks. This new line-up of stores reflects Alef Group’s commitment to enriching the lifestyle offerings in Sharjah, providing residents and visitors with diverse and high-quality options.

F&B Delights: A Treat for the Senses



Among the latest food and beverage delights, ALL Café, originally from Thailand, offers an inviting atmosphere where customers can enjoy a diverse menu of coffees, fast food, sandwiches, and cakes. Chloe Coffee, which started in Prague, brings its rich and carefully crafted brews to Sharjah, ensuring every cup is a memorable experience. Katrina Sweets, a renowned bakery from Dubai, offers a wide array of high-quality, customizable cakes and pastries that add a touch of sweetness to every occasion. Caf Café provides a social-driven specialty coffee experience, offering unique flavors and a cozy atmosphere for coffee lovers.

Services and Wellness:

Beyond culinary delights, Al Mamsha Souks also welcomes Walkway Wellness Dentistry, a clinic that redefines dental care with a focus on wellness and holistic health. This clinic provides residents with exceptional dental services, emphasizing overall well-being.

For families, Sylvan Learning Centre offers proven tutoring and educational support tailored to students of all ages, helping them excel academically. Pet Corner caters to the needs of pet owners, offering a wide range of products and services designed to enhance the bond between humans and their furry companions.

Alef Group commented, “We are excited to welcome these new stores to Al Mamsha Souks. Each retailer has been carefully selected to meet the needs of our community, and we are confident that these additions will be greatly appreciated by our residents and visitors alike.”

Alef Group is proud to introduce these new retailers to Al Mamsha Souks, further solidifying its position as a premier lifestyle destination in Sharjah. These additions not only enhance the retail experience but also contribute to the overall well-being and enjoyment of the community.

The new stores are now open to the public, offering exceptional retail and service experiences. Al Mamsha Souks continues to evolve, with more exciting brands set to launch in the near future.

About Alef Group

The Alef Group, founded by the late visionary Sheikh Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi in 2013, stands today as a testament to his pioneering spirit in the realm of lifestyle experience provision. Operating from its central hub in Sharjah, UAE, this privately-owned entity has carved a niche for itself as a trailblazer in the creation of premier lifestyle communities, destinations, and experiences. The group’s strategy hinges on insightful investment choices and the cultivation of strategic joint ventures, paving the way for innovation and excellence in the sector.

With a commanding presence reflected in a robust AED 12 billion asset base and extensive land bank, Alef Group’s premium developments are at the forefront, driving progress in both business and leisure initiatives. These developments are complemented by the group’s dedication to building high caliber residential communities that set industry benchmarks.

